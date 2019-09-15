The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Israeli FM: Erdogan is last person who should preach to us about morality
Foreign Minister Israel Katz responds to Turkey’s accusation it is turning into a “racist, apartheid regime” over its plans to annex the Jordan Valley.
“Erdogan’s regime systematically violates human rights, brutally persecutes the Kurds, and supports the terrorists of Hamas. He is the last person who should be preaching morality to Israel,” he tweets.
Erdogan's regime systematically violates human rights, brutally persecutes the Kurds, and supports the terrorists of Hamas. He is the last person who should be preaching morals to Israel.
— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 15, 2019
White House adviser says Trump could meet Rouhani at UN
Speaking to Fox News, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway does not rule out a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Reuters reports.
However, she notes that yesterday’s attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, for which Washington has blamed Iran, “doesn’t help.”
Shaked: Netanyahu wants Yamina small, pathetic and without power
Yamina head Ayelet Shaked is attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his call for right-wing voters to abandon smaller parties and vote only Likud in order to ensure a right-wing government.
“Netanyahu wants us small, pathetic and without power to influence,” she says in a statement. “We do not intend to be crushed under the wheels of Netanyahu’s truck.”
Shaked asserts the prime minister and his associates have “an irrational loathing” towards her but adds that she will not allow such a “grudge” to hurt “the truly important causes we are fighting for.”
Likud in response says: “Even Shaked, who only two months ago was still trying to join Likud, knows it doesn’t matter if her party receives one seat more or one less, but if Likud isn’t the largest party, we’ll get a left-wing government.”
Gantz: Netanyahu seeking ‘targeted assassination’ of elections committee
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau of attempting to carry out “a targeted assassination” of the Central Elections Committee.
Gantz says that with his unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud and allegations that the CEC is failing to address the problem, Netanyahu “is carrying out a targeted assassination of the CEC” and “leading a process of delegitimization [against] the basic democratic process.”
Turkey says Israel turning into ‘racist, apartheid regime’ with annexation plans
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “embarrassing” plan to annex the Jordan Valley is a “despicable” attempt to strengthen his position ahead of this week’s election.
“Israel, encouraged by the support of certain countries, is continuing its aggressive policies that are turning it into a racist, apartheid regime,” he says, according to a Reuters translation of a report in the state-run Anadolu news agency.
Haredi MKs incensed after Gantz compares himself to the stuttering Moses
Ultra-Orthodox leaders are incensed with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for likening himself to the Biblical figure of Moses.
Asked earlier about several gaffes he’s made during interviews, the political neophyte said: “I prefer a prime minister who considers what is best for the people, looks at people as equals, even if he makes a mistake for one second.
“Moses was a stutterer and needed [his brother] Aaron to speak for him, but was a great leader, right? Wasn’t a great speaker. We’ll get there.”
United Torah Judaism chief Yaakov Litzman says he was “horrified” by the comparison and calls on Gantz to show humility.
UTJ’s Yisrael Eichler says: “Moses went with Aaron the priest who blessed Israel with love. In contrast Gantz is going with Balaam to curse Israel with eternal hatred.”
Gantz’s alliance with secularist Yair Lapid and his recent insistence that he will seek to form a secular government have raised the ire of Haredi MKs.
Shas MK: Liberman goes to shops that sell pork to mock us, it’s secular coercion
The salvos between the secularist Yisrael Beytenu party and ultra-Orthodox factions continue today, with legislators attacking each other over their differing views of the Jewish state’s character.
Speaking to the Ynet news site, MK Yitzhak Cohen of Shas rejects the assertion that there is religious coercion in Israeli public life.
“There is secular coercion,” he claims. Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman “goes on Shabbat to a shop that sells pork and does it in public to mock [us]. That’s secular coercion. He went to Tiv Taam, a shop that sells pork. He eats pork.”
MK Eli Avidar of Yisrael Beytenu calls Cohen “bizarre” and says “he needs to get used to the fact that Shas isn’t going to be in the next government.”
Liberman, who may well become kingmaker after the national vote, has said he plans to force a secular government of Likud, his party and Blue and White.
Tel Aviv resident, 20, suspected of raping young woman
A 20-year-old resident of Tel Aviv has been placed under house arrest over suspicions he raped a young woman in the city.
The woman filed a complaint against the man in the early morning hours. She told police she met the young man while out and agreed to come to his apartment, where he raped her.
Netanyahu to deliver Knesset address on his claims of rampant voter fraud
After the Central Elections Commission chief refuses to meet with him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to address the Knesset shortly on alleged voter fraud in the previous elections.
Ministers Yariv Levin, Gilad Erdan and Amir Ohana will be joining him.
Cabinet approves normalizing illegal outpost of Mevo’ot Yeriho after election
The cabinet has approved normalizing the West Bank outpost of Mevo’ot Yeriho after the election.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who last week said the move was not possible during an election period, today withdrew his objection, as the cabinet met in the illegal outpost.
The attorney general had said in his initial ruling that approving the action ahead of the vote could be seen as political propaganda.
The reason for his change of heart is not immediately clear.
Elections Committee chief rejects PM’s request to meet on alleged voter fraud
Central Elections Committee chief Justice Hanan Melcer rejects the prime minister’s request for an emergency meeting before Tuesday’s vote to discuss the threat of supposed election fraud.
In his decision Melcer cites the tight schedule in the final days before the vote, as well as the fact that “the committee is not an investigative body and does not have concrete authority to instruct police.”
He adds that the premier and other lawmakers are free to write in with any concerns.
Bennett’s US peace plan map not based on actual proposal, Yamina admits
It appears Yamina candidate Naftali Bennett’s purported map of settlement “islands” under the long awaited US peace plan is not based on actual knowledge of the upcoming proposal.
A spokesperson for Yamina tells The Times of Israel: “The map has been compiled by the Yamina party, to highlight the serious threat facing Israel with such a deal.
“The map is based on compiled statements by the prime minister, the US administration, and former minister Bennett’s knowledge of the negotiations.”
— with Raphael Ahren
Zarif: Don’t blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks
Iran’s foreign minister says blaming his country for Yemeni rebel attacks on major Saudi oil sites will not end the war in the Arab world’s most impoverished country — but that talks might.
Mohammad Javad Zarif also says in a tweet that “Having failed at ‘max pressure,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turning to ‘max deceit.'”
He adds: “Blaming Iran won’t end disaster. Accepting our April ’15 proposal to end war & begin talks may.”
Having failed at "max pressure", @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit"
US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory.
Blaming Iran won't end disaster. Accepting our April '15 proposal to end war & begin talks may.
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) September 15, 2019
Turkey receives second battery of S-400 defense system
Turkey says it has received a second battery of Russian S-400 defense systems which have soured its relations with the US, led to Ankara being kicked out of the F-35 fighter program and raised the prospect of American sanctions on the country.
According to a Reuters report, Turkish authorities say the anti-aircraft system will go online next April.
The US believes Turkey’s posession of the system could compromise its F-35 stealth aircraft program and aid Russian intelligence.
Netanyahu: Applying sovereignty over settlements ‘will come up’ in US peace plan
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his plan to apply Israeli sovereignty over all West Bank settlements will “come up” as part of the upcoming US peace initiative.
He says he is referring to “all our communities in Judea and Samaria, including the [settlement] blocs as well as areas outside the blocs, and other areas crucial to our security and to securing our legacy.”
Netanyahu makes the statement while is convening his final pre-election cabinet meeting at the Jordan Valley Regional Council — a part of the West Bank he’s vowed to annex if reelected.
It is not immediately clear what Netanyahu means by this — whether such intentions have been incorporated into Washington’s plan or whether Israel will insist upon the move as part of any accord.
Netanyahu’s annexation plans have sparked a cascade of international condemnations. Critics say it could inflame the Middle East and eliminate any remaining Palestinian hope of establishing a state.
comments