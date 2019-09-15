White House adviser says Trump could meet Rouhani at UN

Yamina head Ayelet Shaked is attacking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his call for right-wing voters to abandon smaller parties and vote only Likud in order to ensure a right-wing government.

“Netanyahu wants us small, pathetic and without power to influence,” she says in a statement. “We do not intend to be crushed under the wheels of Netanyahu’s truck.”

She adds: “I won’t allow the grudge the prime minister and his associates bear against me to hurt the truly important causes we are fighting for.”

Likud in response says: “Even Shaked, who only two months ago was still trying to join Likud, knows it doesn’t matter if her party receives one seat more or one less, but if Likud isn’t the largest party, we’ll get a left-wing government.”