Zarif: Don’t blame Iran for Saudi oil attacks

Iran’s foreign minister says blaming his country for Yemeni rebel attacks on major Saudi oil sites will not end the war in the Arab world’s most impoverished country — but that talks might.

Mohammad Javad Zarif also says in a tweet that “Having failed at ‘max pressure,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turning to ‘max deceit.'”

He adds: “Blaming Iran won’t end disaster. Accepting our April ’15 proposal to end war & begin talks may.”