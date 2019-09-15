EU says vandalism of Ramat Gan offices ‘deplorable’

A spokesperson for the EU mission in Israel responds to vandalism at its Ramat Gan offices.

“No diplomat was present, as the office was closed on Sunday,” the official says.

“This incident aiming to intimidate the EU and its personnel is deplorable and should be condemned,” he adds. “The EU Delegation is in contact with law enforcement and with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the necessary follow up and to ensure that adequate security measures are taken.”

— Raphael Ahren