Organization of Islamic Cooperation ‘totally’ rejects Israeli annexation plan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its “total rejection” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pre-election pledge to annex the strategic Jordan Valley, Saudi state media said.

After an emergency foreign ministers’ meeting in the Red Sea city of Jeddah, the OIC expresses “its total rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli Prime Minister’s declaration.”

“This dangerous declaration… deliberately undermines international efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace… and pushes the whole region towards further violence and instability,” the 57-member pan-Islamic body adds in a statement carried by Saudi state media.