Democratic Camp said to tell activists: Prepare for a violent election day

The Democratic Camp is warning its activists that Likud and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “are preparing to undermine the results of the vote” on election day, Walla news reports.

The party is telling its representatives to prepare for a day of violence.

“We know of preparations by right-wing groups and efforts by unauthorized persons to enter the polling stations. We know there will be attempts to engage in provocations outside the polling stations. Our request for activists is to prepare for a violent election day.”