Rivlin says he’s pained by harsh discourse in society ahead of election

President Reuven Rivlin responds to Shas party chief Aryeh Deri’s complaint that he has not condemned statements against the ultra-Orthodox public during the run-up to the election.

Rivlin says he is “pained by the exclusion of groups in Israel, including the ultra-Orthodox public, and the harsh discourse we have come to in recent election campaigns.”

Deri earlier protested what he said was Rivlin’s failure to speak up over certain parties’ call to exclude the ultra-Orthodox factions from the next government.