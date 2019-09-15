Peace Now: Legalizing Jordan Valley settlement meant to curb Palestinian city

The Peace Now settlement watchdog blasts the cabinet’s decision to begin legalizing the Mevo’ot Yeriho outpost in the Jordan Valley, saying the move is meant to strategically prevent the development of the nearby Palestinian city of Jericho.

The northern edge of Jericho, which is in Palestinian Authority-controlled Area A of the West Bank, lies just 650 meters from the border of the illegal Mevo’ot Yeriho outpost.

“This official establishment of another settlement proves yet again that the government is unencumbered by the thought of international backlash or the end to Israeli democracy on its way to annex Area C,” Peace Now says in a statement.

— Jacob Magid