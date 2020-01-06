Ancient wine measuring table unearthed in Jerusalem

Israeli archaeologists unveils an ancient table Monday used to measure wine and olive oil, which they said helps prove a market once stood at the Jerusalem site.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) says the 2,000-year-old table was unearthed in the City of David National Park, between the Old City and the flashpoint Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.

Only the third artifact of its kind to be found so far in Jerusalem, the table could be filled with liquid to give a unified measure, according to the IAA.

“When shopkeepers wanted to make sure they were working with the same standard, they used to see… the manager of the market” who owned the table, archaeologist Ari Levy says.

The find provides evidence of trade in the area, which lies south of Jerusalem’s Old City, the archaeologist tells AFP.

— AFP