The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Labor faction’s Knesset meeting room to be disinfected after worker feels unwell
A worker of the Labor faction was sent home by Knesset officials after reporting to the infirmary that she was feeling ill, parliament says.
The woman was sent home and told to contact Magen David Adom officials for testing.
Meanwhile the head of Knesset security Yosef Grif ordered the Labor faction’s meeting room to undergo disinfection as a precaution.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has announced his resignation
In a bombshell announcement, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has announced he is resigning from the speakership, rather than comply with a High Court order to hold a vote on a new speaker today.
Widower of virus victim: ‘They wouldn’t let me see her, to say goodbye’
The widower of Malka Keva, the country’s second person to die of the coronavirus, speaks to Army Radio, highlighting the difficulty suffered by virus victims and their families — with patients left to die alone due to fears over the contagion.
Sixty-seven-year-old Keva worked at Wolfson Medical Center and is believed to have been infected there.
“Even though I’m sick as well, they wouldn’t let me see her, to say goodbye. I begged to go to the funeral,” Kaduri Keva says.
Malka died on Tuesday morning, and was survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren.
Blue and White’s Ofer Shelah to head Knesset coronavirus crisis committee
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah will head the Knesset’s new coronavirus crisis committee.
“We will deal with the three main components of the crisis — health, economy and governmental,” Shelah says upon his unanimous selection by committee members.
Knesset to review Shin Bet’s tracking of Israelis in fight against coronavirus
Having formed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, Blue and White says tomorrow it will begin a review of the Shin Bet security service’s involvement in the fight against coronavirus.
MK Gabi Ashkenazi, no. 4 in Blue and White and the new head of the FADC, says he will summon the Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services to discuss the government decision to allow monitoring of Israeli citizens in order to help contain the outbreak.
Yesterday the High Court of Justice lifted an injunction that barred the Shin Bet from tracking Israelis and prevented the police from acting on that data to enforce quarantine orders. The court had said it could not allow the program to continue if parliamentary oversight were not in place by Tuesday. But Monday saw the Knesset reopen and committees formed.
Reports Edelstein may resign rather than adhere to High Court ruling
There are growing reports Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein could resign today rather than allow a vote today on naming a new speaker for the 23rd Knesset.
The Israel Hayom and Maariv newspapers say Edelstein could quit so as not to flout the High Court’s decision on Monday that he must call a vote on his replacement, while also avoiding taking a step he strongly opposes.
Unnamed political officials tell Channel 12 news that they believe Edelstein will not defy Monday’s High Court ruling.
Edelstein has not yet commented on whether he will adhere to the ruling. A growing number of Likud MKs have called on him not to defy the court, including Gideon Sa’ar, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin.
Israeli stock trade set to open after global market surge
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is set to start daily trading at 9 a.m., after an international surge in light of the massive new US stimulus package and following new moves from the Federal Reserve, the latest salvos in a global counterattack against the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wall Street, the Dow surged 11.4 percent, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1933, boosted by signs Congress was nearing agreement on a rescue package for the US economy that has now been announced to amount to more than $2 trillion.
The gains in New York were mirrored in Europe and in Asia.
— with AFP
A fifth person has died of coronavirus as number of sick rises to 2,030
A swift update to the death toll — the Health Ministry says a fifth person has died of coronavirus, though there are no immediate details on the identity of the victim.
The number of diagnosed has risen to 2,030, of which 37 are in serious condition.
Fourth coronavirus victim dies in Israel — a 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has died of a coronavirus infection at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the nation’s fourth victim.
The man is said to have had serious health issues before his infection.
Report: Smotrich tells cabinet public could rebel, government may lose control
Army Radio reports that during nighttime cabinet discussions on the new limitations on movement, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina expressed concerns that as the period of extreme restrictions extends to weeks and more, the public could rebel against the new directives, leading to chaos and loss of control by the government.
Smotrich said it was imperative now to calm the public, and stated that the government had failed to properly explain its decisions to the public and to prepare it for further steps, the radio report says.
Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker says.
“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states, citing the massive “wartime level of investment into our nation.”
The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
— AFP
comments