Reports Edelstein may resign to avoid calling vote on a new Knesset speaker

There are growing reports Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein could resign today rather than allow a vote today on naming a new speaker for the 23rd Knesset.

The Israel Hayom and Maariv newspapers say Edelstein could quit so as not to flout the High Court’s decision on Monday that he must call a vote on his replacement, while also avoiding taking a step he strongly opposes.

Unnamed political officials tell Channel 12 news that they believe Edelstein will not defy Monday’s High Court ruling.

Edelstein has not yet commented on whether he will adhere to the ruling. A growing number of Likud MKs have called on him not to defy the court, including Gideon Sa’ar, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin.