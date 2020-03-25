The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Gantz: Elected representatives will follow the law. No one is above the law
His reported efforts to convince Yuli Edelstein to heed a High Court ruling and hold a vote for speaker appearing to have failed, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz turns to Twitter.
“The Israeli Knesset belongs to the citizens of Israel and its elected representatives will follow the laws of the State of Israel and court rulings,” he writes.
“No one is above the law.”
He does not say how he plans to ensure this will happen.
Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 2,170
The number of diagnosed coronavirus patients in Israel has risen by another 140 cases since the morning, and is now at 2,170, the Health Ministry says.
The number of cases in the country has doubled over the past three days.
Lapid: Edelstein’s actions are ‘anarchy,’ where are the decent MKs on right?
Blue and White’s no. 2 Yair Lapid writes in a tweet: “A Knesset speaker breaching a High Court ruling is anarchy. Has [Benjamin] Netanyahu sent Yuli [Edelstein] to set democracy ablaze?
“Where are the decent MKs of the [right-wing] camp? We will defend democracy in every way.”
Edelstein refuses legal adviser’s call to obey court, hold vote for speaker
Yuli Edelstein has refused Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon’s call to hold a vote on his replacement today, Yinon says.
Yinon says he informed the speaker that his decision to resign, which will only go into effect in 48 hours, does not absolve him of the need to hold a vote today, as mandated by the High Court of Justice.
But he says Edelstein refuses to do so.
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, palace says
Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office says.
The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House says in a statement.
— AFP
Knesset legal adviser tells Edelstein he must allow Knesset vote today
Knesset legal adviser Eyal Yinon is calling on Edelstein to reconvene the plenum to allow it to vote on the identity of the next speaker, as per the High Court’s ruling, despite resigning a short time ago.
Yinon tells Edelstein he will still be in breach of a High Court ruling if he fails to allow the vote to go forward.
Hundreds protest against Edelstein, government outside the Knesset
As the drama continues inside the Knesset, there’s action outside as well. Several hundreds demonstrators have rallied outside the Israeli parliament, waving black flags and demanding the Speaker Yuli Edelstein adhere to the High Court’s ruling and allow a vote for the speakership to go forward today.
Protesters are calling for “saving Israeli democracy” from the government’s recent actions.
Cabinet extends terms of acting heads of police chief, prisons service
In some non-insane news, the cabinet has approved an extension to the terms of acting Israel Police commissioner Motti Cohen and acting Israel Prisons Service chief Asher Vaknin until September 30.
Both have been serving in a temporary capacity due to the inability of an interim government to approve permanent appointments to senior posts.
Gantz said to go to Edelstein’s office, ask him to reopen plenum
In extraordinary scenes, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has reportedly walked over to the Knesset speaker’s office and asked him to reopen the plenum to allow a vote on his replacement today.
There are conflicting reports as to whether Blue and White will petition the High Court to force Yuli Edelstein to allow a vote today, should he refuse.
Likud minister blasts Gantz’s ‘lowly’ actions, and other reactions
Some reactions to Yuli Edelstein’s resignation:
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev of Likud says: “Applause to Gantz, Lapid, Ashkenazi, Bogie [Ya’alon] and Liberman. You did it. You will go down in the history books as being behind one of the lowliest acts Israeli democracy has known. Take it away from here — a Jewish minority alongside the list of terror supporters.”
MK Ofer Shelah of Blue and White has quite a different take, calling the resignation an act of war by Likud against democracy. The resignation, he says, “does not absolve [Edelstein] of following the High Court’s decision to convene the plenum and elect a new speaker [today]… We will not let this pass.”
MK Miki Zohar of Likud, a top ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls on him to “halt negotiations on unity with Blue and White.”
Meretz’s Tamar Zandberg says Edelstein “cannot flout a High Court ruling by resigning and must carry it out.”
Organization petitions High Court to force vote on new speaker today
The New Contract, an anti-corruption group, has filed a petition with the High Court of Justice urging it to force Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to carry out the court’s ruling from Monday that ordered him to hold a vote on the identity of the new speaker no later than today.
It calls for an injunction to enforce the ruling immediately.
Edelstein announced his resignation a short time ago to avoid carrying out the court’s ruling, but ended the Knesset session while noting his action will only take effect in 48 hours, meaning a new speaker will not be elected before next week.
Edelstein’s full statement: Court’s actions extreme, destructive and dangerous
Here is Yuli Edelstein’s full statement of resignation:
On Monday this week the High Court of Justice ruled that the Knesset speaker must bring to a vote this very week the election of a new Knesset speaker.
The High Court ruling is not based on the letter of the law but on a one-sided and extreme interpretation. The High Court ruling contravenes Knesset regulations. The High court ruling destroys the work of the Knesset.
The High Court ruling constitutes crude and arrogant intervention of the judiciary in the matters of the elected legislature. The High Court decision causes unprecedented harm to the people’s sovereignty and the Knesset’s sovereignty. The High Court decision undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy.
As a democrat, as a Zionist Jew, as someone who fought against dark regimes, and as the speaker of parliament, I consider the High Court decision to be a grave, mistaken decision demonstrating a dangerous moral breakdown.
Members of the Knesset, as someone who paid a heavy personal price of years in jail and hard labor for the privilege to live as a citizen of Israel, there is no need for me to stress how much I love the State of Israel and the people of Israel.
And therefore as a democrat, as a Zionist Jew, as someone who has fought against dark regimes, and as the speaker off this house, I won’t allow Israel to descend into anarchy. I won’t lend a hand to civil war. I’ll act in the spirit of Menachem Begin, who in June 1948, in the days of the Altalena, prevented civil war.
Members of the Knesset, citizens of Israel, at this hour, our people need unity, need a unity government. At this time, as a pandemic endangers us from without, and rifts tear us from within, we all need to act like human beings, to act, to unify, to rise above. And therefore for the sake of the State of Israel, and in order to renew the spirit of statesmanship in Israel, I hereby resign from my position as Knesset speaker. We’ll pray, and we’ll work, for better days.
Blue and White seeking to elect Knesset speaker today despite Edelstein’s action
Blue and White may try to push to hold a vote on the next Knesset speaker today despite Yuli Edelstein’s resignation, under the justification that delaying will still mean contempt of court, Channel 12 news reports.
Edelstein ended the Knesset session after announcing his resignation, and noted it would only take effect in 48 hours.
Channel 12 says the Knesset’s legal advisers believe the resignation cannot prevent the vote from taking place today as mandated by the court.
Meanwhile the Movement for Quality Government says it will appeal to the High Court of Justice to allow the vote to go forward today.
Speaker’s resignation means vote on replacement delayed till next week
Edelstein’s resignation will only enter into effect in 48 hours, meaning his actions have delayed a vote on the next speaker into next week.
Edelstein: Court undermining democracy’s foundations, but I won’t allow anarchy
In a statement on his resignation, Edelstein says the High Court ruling forcing him to call a vote on his replacement “is not based on the letter of the law but on a one-sided interpretation. It undermines the foundations of democracy.
“As one who paid a personal price of years in prison [in Russia] for the right to live as a citizen in Israel, as a Zionist and as the speaker of this House I will not let Israel come to anarchy. I will not give my support to a civil war.”
“Thus for the good of the State of Israel and to renew the spirit of statesmanship in Israel I am resigning from my position as Knesset speaker. We will pray and work for better days.”
Labor faction’s Knesset meeting room to be disinfected after worker feels unwell
A worker of the Labor faction was sent home by Knesset officials after reporting to the infirmary that she was feeling ill, parliament says.
The woman was sent home and told to contact Magen David Adom officials for testing.
Meanwhile the head of Knesset security Yosef Grif ordered the Labor faction’s meeting room to undergo disinfection as a precaution.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has announced his resignation
In a bombshell announcement, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein has announced he is resigning from the speakership, rather than comply with a High Court order to hold a vote on a new speaker today.
Widower of virus victim: ‘They wouldn’t let me see her, to say goodbye’
The widower of Malka Keva, the country’s second person to die of the coronavirus, speaks to Army Radio, highlighting the difficulty suffered by virus victims and their families — with patients left to die alone due to fears over the contagion.
Sixty-seven-year-old Keva worked at Wolfson Medical Center and is believed to have been infected there.
“Even though I’m sick as well, they wouldn’t let me see her, to say goodbye. I begged to go to the funeral,” Kaduri Keva says.
Malka died on Tuesday morning, and was survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren.
Blue and White’s Ofer Shelah to head Knesset coronavirus crisis committee
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah will head the Knesset’s new coronavirus crisis committee.
“We will deal with the three main components of the crisis — health, economy and governmental,” Shelah says upon his unanimous selection by committee members.
Knesset to review Shin Bet’s tracking of Israelis in fight against coronavirus
Having formed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, Blue and White says tomorrow it will begin a review of the Shin Bet security service’s involvement in the fight against coronavirus.
MK Gabi Ashkenazi, no. 4 in Blue and White and the new head of the FADC, says he will summon the Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services to discuss the government decision to allow monitoring of Israeli citizens in order to help contain the outbreak.
Yesterday the High Court of Justice lifted an injunction that barred the Shin Bet from tracking Israelis and prevented the police from acting on that data to enforce quarantine orders. The court had said it could not allow the program to continue if parliamentary oversight were not in place by Tuesday. But Monday saw the Knesset reopen and committees formed.
Reports Edelstein may resign rather than adhere to High Court ruling
There are growing reports Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein could resign today rather than allow a vote today on naming a new speaker for the 23rd Knesset.
The Israel Hayom and Maariv newspapers say Edelstein could quit so as not to flout the High Court’s decision on Monday that he must call a vote on his replacement, while also avoiding taking a step he strongly opposes.
Unnamed political officials tell Channel 12 news that they believe Edelstein will not defy Monday’s High Court ruling.
Edelstein has not yet commented on whether he will adhere to the ruling. A growing number of Likud MKs have called on him not to defy the court, including Gideon Sa’ar, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi and Environmental Protection Minister Ze’ev Elkin.
Israeli stock trade set to open after global market surge
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is set to start daily trading at 9 a.m., after an international surge in light of the massive new US stimulus package and following new moves from the Federal Reserve, the latest salvos in a global counterattack against the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wall Street, the Dow surged 11.4 percent, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1933, boosted by signs Congress was nearing agreement on a rescue package for the US economy that has now been announced to amount to more than $2 trillion.
The gains in New York were mirrored in Europe and in Asia.
— with AFP
A fifth person has died of coronavirus as number of sick rises to 2,030
A swift update to the death toll — the Health Ministry says a fifth person has died of coronavirus, though there are no immediate details on the identity of the victim.
The number of diagnosed has risen to 2,030, of which 37 are in serious condition.
Fourth coronavirus victim dies in Israel — a 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has died of a coronavirus infection at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the nation’s fourth victim.
The man is said to have had serious health issues before his infection.
Report: Smotrich tells cabinet public could rebel, government may lose control
Army Radio reports that during nighttime cabinet discussions on the new limitations on movement, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina expressed concerns that as the period of extreme restrictions extends to weeks and more, the public could rebel against the new directives, leading to chaos and loss of control by the government.
Smotrich said it was imperative now to calm the public, and stated that the government had failed to properly explain its decisions to the public and to prepare it for further steps, the radio report says.
Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker says.
“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states, citing the massive “wartime level of investment into our nation.”
The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
— AFP
