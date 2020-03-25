The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Israeli stock trade set to open after global market surge
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is set to start daily trading at 9 a.m., after an international surge in light of the massive new US stimulus package and following new moves from the Federal Reserve, the latest salvos in a global counterattack against the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wall Street, the Dow surged 11.4 percent, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1933, boosted by signs Congress was nearing agreement on a rescue package for the US economy that has now been announced to amount to more than $2 trillion.
The gains in New York were mirrored in Europe and in Asia.
— with AFP
A fifth person has died of coronavirus as number of sick rises to 2,030
A swift update to the death toll — the Health Ministry says a fifth person has died of coronavirus, though there are no immediate details on the identity of the victim.
The number of diagnosed has risen to 2,030, of which 37 are in serious condition.
Fourth coronavirus victim dies in Israel — a 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has died of a coronavirus infection at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, the nation’s fourth victim.
The man is said to have had serious health issues before his infection.
Report: Smotrich tells cabinet public could rebel, government may lose control
Army Radio reports that during nighttime cabinet discussions on the new limitations on movement, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina expressed concerns that as the period of extreme restrictions extends to weeks and more, the public could rebel against the new directives, leading to chaos and loss of control by the government.
Smotrich said it was imperative now to calm the public, and stated that the government had failed to properly explain its decisions to the public and to prepare it for further steps, the radio report says.
Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker says.
“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states, citing the massive “wartime level of investment into our nation.”
The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
— AFP
