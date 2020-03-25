Israeli stock trade set to open after global market surge

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is set to start daily trading at 9 a.m., after an international surge in light of the massive new US stimulus package and following new moves from the Federal Reserve, the latest salvos in a global counterattack against the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wall Street, the Dow surged 11.4 percent, its biggest one-day percentage increase since 1933, boosted by signs Congress was nearing agreement on a rescue package for the US economy that has now been announced to amount to more than $2 trillion.

The gains in New York were mirrored in Europe and in Asia.

— with AFP