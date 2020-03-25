Widower of virus victim: ‘They wouldn’t let me see her, to say goodbye’

The widower of Malka Keva, the country’s second person to die of the coronavirus, speaks to Army Radio, highlighting the difficulty suffered by virus victims and their families — with patients left to die alone due to fears over the contagion.

Sixty-seven-year-old Keva worked at Wolfson Medical Center and is believed to have been infected there.

“Even though I’m sick as well, they wouldn’t let me see her, to say goodbye. I begged to go to the funeral,” Kaduri Keva says.

Malka died on Tuesday morning, and was survived by her husband, three children and seven grandchildren.