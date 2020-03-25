Knesset to review Shin Bet’s tracking of Israelis in fight against coronavirus

Having formed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Monday, Blue and White says tomorrow it will begin a review of the Shin Bet security service’s involvement in the fight against coronavirus.

MK Gabi Ashkenazi, no. 4 in Blue and White and the new head of the FADC, says he will summon the Subcommittee for Intelligence and Secret Services to discuss the government decision to allow monitoring of Israeli citizens in order to help contain the outbreak.

Yesterday the High Court of Justice lifted an injunction that barred the Shin Bet from tracking Israelis and prevented the police from acting on that data to enforce quarantine orders. The court had said it could not allow the program to continue if parliamentary oversight were not in place by Tuesday. But Monday saw the Knesset reopen and committees formed.