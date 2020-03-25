Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
search
home page
Live Now

Minister warns of government loss of control, public rebellion – report

Amid new restrictive measures to battle virus, Bezalel Smotrich said to tell cabinet that authorities have failed to properly explain actions, stressing need to calm citizenry

By TOI staff Today, 8:12 am 0 Edit
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Yamina party headquarters on election night in Ramat Gan, on September 17, 2019. (Flash90)
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at the Yamina party headquarters on election night in Ramat Gan, on September 17, 2019. (Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

8:13 am

Report: Smotrich tells cabinet public could rebel, government may lose control

Army Radio reports that during nighttime cabinet discussions on the new limitations on movement, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina expressed concerns that as the period of extreme restrictions extends to weeks and more, the public could rebel against the new directives, leading to chaos and loss of control by the government.

Smotrich said it was imperative now to calm the public, and stated that the government had failed to properly explain its decisions to the public and to prepare it for further steps, the radio report says.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks at a conference organized by the Makor Rishon newspaper in Jerusalem, November 11, 2019. (Noam Rivkin Fenton/Flash90)
8:12 am

Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker says.

“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states, citing the massive “wartime level of investment into our nation.”

The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

— AFP

read more:
comments
Live Now
8:12 am

Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker says.

“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states, citing the massive “wartime level of investment into our nation.”

The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.

— AFP