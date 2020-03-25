Report: Smotrich tells cabinet public could rebel, government may lose control

Army Radio reports that during nighttime cabinet discussions on the new limitations on movement, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina expressed concerns that as the period of extreme restrictions extends to weeks and more, the public could rebel against the new directives, leading to chaos and loss of control by the government.

Smotrich said it was imperative now to calm the public, and stated that the government had failed to properly explain its decisions to the public and to prepare it for further steps, the radio report says.