The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Report: Smotrich tells cabinet public could rebel, government may lose control
Army Radio reports that during nighttime cabinet discussions on the new limitations on movement, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina expressed concerns that as the period of extreme restrictions extends to weeks and more, the public could rebel against the new directives, leading to chaos and loss of control by the government.
Smotrich said it was imperative now to calm the public, and stated that the government had failed to properly explain its decisions to the public and to prepare it for further steps, the radio report says.
Senate, White House reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package
The US Senate and White House have reached a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package for the US economy and millions of Americans ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, the top Republican lawmaker says.
“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell states, citing the massive “wartime level of investment into our nation.”
The Senate and House of Representatives still need to pass the legislation before sending it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
