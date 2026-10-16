Netanyahu’s office says ‘questions remain’ about ‘who initiated violence’ in West Bank riot

The Prime Minister’s Office condemns violence after an alleged settler attack against Palestinians and a Washington Post journalist in the West Bank, although it asserts that “the facts surrounding the confrontation… remain unclear and are under investigation.”

“Israel unequivocally condemns violence against anyone — Jews, Arabs, Christians or journalists. Those responsible will be held accountable,” says the statement, which was only posted on the PMO’s X account in English.

“But serious questions remain. Reports indicate some 200 Arabs and far-left activists confronted approximately 40 Israeli youths. Footage shows masked individuals on both sides hurling objects, amid reports of fireworks fired at Jewish youths. Other footage appears to show Levine knocked down and immediately helped to her feet by the same unidentified individual,” the statement claims.

“The investigation must establish the facts, including who initiated the violence,” it adds. “We will not allow disputed incidents to be exploited to demonize the hundreds of thousands of law-abiding Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.”

“The facts must determine the conclusions. Not the headlines,” the statement concludes.

Levine says she was “brutally attacked” by “masked men with slingshots… after like 10 minutes, they tried to get me to stand up, and then they pushed me down again and continued to kick me.”