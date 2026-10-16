Over 700 settlement activists form ‘new community’ near Gaza fence, demand it be moved into Strip

The Nachala settlement group says it has formed a “new community” next to the border with the Gaza Strip, overlooking the ruins of Gaza City.

It publishes footage from the overnight operation.

בזמן שישנתם: הקמנו הלילה ישוב חדש אל מול פני העיר עזה במבצע חסר תקדים, יחד עם למעלה מ-700 איש, משפחות שכולות, פצועי מלחמה, רבנים ואישי ציבור – הקמנו הלילה את היישוב 'חלוצי עזה' הכולל תשתיות ומבנים סמוך לגדר אל מול פני העיר עזה. אנו דורשים מהממשלה לעמוד איתן כנגד הלחצים ולהורות… pic.twitter.com/nXphhQWYjY — נחלה – תנועה להתיישבות ???? (@T_Nachala) October 16, 2026

In a statement, Nachala says: “In an unprecedented operation, together with over 700 people, bereaved families, injured from the war, rabbis and public figures, tonight we formed the ‘Pioneers of Gaza’ community, which includes infrastructure and buildings next to the [border] fence, overlooking Gaza City.”

The group demands that the government “withstand the pressure” and immediately authorize the transfer of the community into the northern part of the Strip, where Israeli settlements stood until their evacuation in 2005.

“Gaza is an inseparable part of the Land of Israel, and only the taking of territory and settlement will instill in the enemy a clear sense of defeat,” it says.