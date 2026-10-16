Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Over 700 settlement activists form ‘new community’ near Gaza fence, demand it be moved into Strip

Today, 7:29 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The Nachala settlement group says it has formed a “new community” next to the border with the Gaza Strip, overlooking the ruins of Gaza City.

It publishes footage from the overnight operation.

In a statement, Nachala says: “In an unprecedented operation, together with over 700 people, bereaved families, injured from the war, rabbis and public figures, tonight we formed the ‘Pioneers of Gaza’ community, which includes infrastructure and buildings next to the [border] fence, overlooking Gaza City.”

The group demands that the government “withstand the pressure” and immediately authorize the transfer of the community into the northern part of the Strip, where Israeli settlements stood until their evacuation in 2005.

“Gaza is an inseparable part of the Land of Israel, and only the taking of territory and settlement will instill in the enemy a clear sense of defeat,” it says.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.