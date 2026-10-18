Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Report: IDF received distress calls about armed settler extremists’ threats, but only reacted hours later

Today, 3:54 am
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Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)
Screenshot from video of diplomats attacked by settler extremists in the Taybeh area of the West Bank, October 17, 2026. (Doron Kadash / Army Radio via X)

An IDF operations room received reports about threats by extremist settlers and distress calls from activists in the West Bank as early as 1 p.m. on Saturday, but nothing was done with this information, and the Civil Administration and troops on the ground were only informed about the attack on diplomats and others around 3 p.m., after it was over, the Haaretz daily reports.

One activist who accompanied local Palestinians is said to have sent the army a video and an exact location, accompanied by the message: “At least seven masked settlers armed with clubs. Come quickly, very scary. They stole bags of olives from Palestinians.”

The report says the military has opened a special probe to examine the chain of events and why nothing was done in real time to prevent the violence.

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