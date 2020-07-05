Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child

The Iraqi military says that a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the US embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child.

Iraqi officials say the embassy’s recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday. A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the US embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases. The officials speak on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement says. A child suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.

Iraqi security forces say they also thwarted another attack in the Umm al-Azam area aiming to hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, a training base used by US-led coalition forces.

In March, two Americans and one British soldier were killed following a barrage of rockets on Camp Taji.

— AP