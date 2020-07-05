Deputy health minister: We must end mass gatherings to avoid full-on lockdown

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child
The Iraqi military says that a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the US embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child.
Iraqi officials say the embassy’s recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday. A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the US embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases. The officials speak on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement says. A child suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.
Iraqi security forces say they also thwarted another attack in the Umm al-Azam area aiming to hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, a training base used by US-led coalition forces.
In March, two Americans and one British soldier were killed following a barrage of rockets on Camp Taji.
— AP
Health Ministry: 86 people with coronavirus in serious condition
The Health Ministry says the number of serious coronavirus cases has climbed to 86, with 29 of them on ventilators.
A month ago, the overall number of serious cases in the country stood at 29.
According to the ministry, there are 11,189 active cases, and 5 percent of the 16,342 tests conducted yesterday returned positive.
Seventy-eight people are in moderate condition, with the rest displaying mild or no symptoms.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 330.
Deputy health minister warns of ‘super-dramatic’ surge in virus cases
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch warns of a possible “super-dramatic” rise in COVID-19 cases if immediate restrictions are not introduced.
“We’re facing a long war of attrition,” he tells a Knesset panel dedicated to the pandemic response.
“We’ve doubled the number of ill in 10 days. There is a larger number of new serious cases. The infections are spreading all over the country… We must act to significantly limit mass social events.”
“If we don’t do this, the price we will pay in two weeks could be super-dramatic and I think this is the point that must be made clear. All the restrictions aim at avoiding a lockdown. I feel everyone’s pain, but if we don’t take these significant measures today, tomorrow we will pay a far steeper price in terms of health and the economy.”
