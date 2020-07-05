The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
‘They shot and fled,’ Palestinians say of settler clash
Iyad Abid, a member of the Biddya Emergency Committee, tells The Times of Israel that the two injured men in West Bank clashes with settlers are Biddya residents Mohannad al-Sadiq and Daoud Salameh (Abu Karim).
“The settlers say that the land is theirs, and they want to take it by force. But it belongs to private individuals in Biddya,” Abid says.
Abid says the town had held a protest against what he said were attempts by settlers to take it over on Friday.
Asked about claims by the Samaria Regional Council spokesperson that there were “100 Arabs” who had attacked Jewish farmers, Abid further claimed that the two injured were the only ones present on their land during the alleged confrontation, and that the rest only arrived after the settlers had fled.
“They shot and fled,” Abid says, referring to the settlers.
— Aaron Boxerman
MKs approve 50-person limit for bars, event halls
Lawmakers on the Knesset’s Special Committee on Dealing With the Coronavirus approve government regulations limiting gatherings in bars and event halls to 50 people.
The new restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, after seven lawmakers on the panel back it and three oppose it.
Police: Several injured in West Bank clashes
Police say the clashes erupted between settler youth and Palestinian farm workers between the settlements of Shavei Shomron and Karnei Shomron.
They say several “youths,” apparently referring to the Israelis, were hospitalized with light injuries and another was taken for medical treatment over a suspected gun wound. It does not say explicitly whether the injured are Israeli or Palestinians.
But the Samaria Regional Council spokesperson offers a different account, saying Israeli farmers were set upon with stones and clubs by 100 Palestinians. One of the farmers, who was armed, opened fire to scatter the rioters, it says.
Palestinian media reports are describing it as a territorial fight over a piece of farmland.
The fight broke out close to the village of Biddya in Salfit Governorate, the official WAFA news agency says.
Ma’an News Agency says the fight broke out due to both sides claiming that the same piece of farmland, which the report called an attempted “takeover” by settlers. Ma’an also reports that there was a sit-in on the land by local Palestinian residents yesterday.
— with Jacob Magid, Aaron Boxerman
UAE orders government shakeup as virus erodes economic gains
The United Arab Emirates announces a wide-ranging government shakeup aimed at creating a more flexible and modern bureaucracy to tackle challenges as the coronavirus and lower oil prices erode what was already sluggish economic growth.
The UAE prime minister and ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, publishes the ministerial changes on his Twitter account, saying the goal was to create a “government that is faster in decision making and is more up to date with changes.”
Many powerful officials keep their jobs under the Cabinet shakeup. They include the ministers of interior and foreign affairs, who hail from the ruling Al Nahyan family of Abu Dhabi, the federal capital that also controls the presidency.
As part of the shakeup, the ministries of energy and infrastructure were merged and will be led by current Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei. The new ministry will oversee a national housing program for Emirati citizens, among other federal agencies.
Sheikh Mohammed also announces the creation of a new Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology that will be led by Sultan al-Jaber, who is among the highest-profile figures in the UAE.
Al-Jaber serves as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, board chairman of the government-owned renewable energy company Masdar and chairman of UAE’s National Media Council, in addition to other posts. It was not immediately clear if he would retain those posts as minister.
A woman was named to head the nascent Emirates Space Agency. Sarah al-Amiri is currently leading the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars, which will launch this month from Japan with the goal of providing a new look at the planet’s climate and atmosphere.
Additionally, the ministries of culture and youth were merged. The new ministry will oversee the country’s National Media Council that accredits all local and foreign journalists and oversees media outlets operating in the country. The ministry will be led Noura al-Kaabi, formerly the culture minister.
A new position overseeing “digital economy, artificial intelligence and remote work applications” will be led by Omar Al-Ulama as a minister of state. The country made waves in 2016 when it created ministry-level posts for happiness and tolerance.
Other plans include converting half of all government service centers into digital platforms in the coming two years.
The UAE is home to airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways, port operator DP World, and the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.
Dubai’s economy relies heavily on real estate investments, aviation, tourism and finance, which are all sectors that have been hard-hit by the pandemic. Abu Dhabi, which is the largest and wealthiest of the seven emirates that comprise the UAE, has relied on substantial oil and gas reserves to fuel the country’s development and growth.
— AP
Drunk people can’t socially distance, UK police conclude
Britain’s police say Sunday that revelers who packed London’s Soho district the night its pubs finally reopened made it “crystal clear” that drunk people cannot socially distance.
England’s hospitality sector sprung back to life after a three-month coronavirus hiatus on what the media dubbed “Super Saturday” or “Independence Day.”
Pubs and restaurants were allowed to start seating clients and barbers could get their clippers out for the first time since March.
But the head of Britain’s police federation says he ended up dealing with “naked men, happy drunks, angry drunks, fights and more angry drunks” while on shift.
“What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance,” John Apter tells London radio.
He says his own police department in the southern city of Southampton “managed to cope.”
“I know other areas have had issues with officers being assaulted,” Apter says.
A scan of police reports from Saturday night showed a similar level of mischief-making across England.
— AFP
2 Palestinians hospitalized in West Bank with gun wounds
The Palestinian health ministry says two Palestinians have arrived at a hospital in the central West Bank with gun wounds.
One is moderately wounded from gunfire and the other lightly wounded, the Palestinian authorities say.
It’s not immediately clear how they were injured.
— with Jacob Magid
Settlers, Palestinians clash in West Bank
Police report clashes between settlers and Palestinians near the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Shomron.
Security forces are heading to the area.
It’s unclear what sparked the violence.
Appointment of Jerusalem affairs minister may be against the law
The appointment of MK Rafi Peretz as Jerusalem Affairs minister may be against the law, since the former Yamina lawmaker never officially dissolved his alliance with the right-wing Yamina party, which remains in the opposition, Zman Yisrael, the Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language sister site, has found.
Peretz — who led the Jewish Home faction in Yamina — is still officially listed as part of Yamina, it finds.
That means he’s considered a defector from the party, and under Israeli law, those who abandon their respective political parties cannot be appointed ministers for the remainder of the Knesset term.
The reason for withholding the Yamina-Jewish Home split may be financial, since it will cost the parties NIS 160,000 — or could signal a hope that Yamina will eventually be folded into the governing coalition.
Peretz’s spokesperson is surprised by the oversight and tells Zman it would be looked into. Yamina doesn’t respond to the report.
Netanyahu to convene cabinet Monday to discuss virus restrictions
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the entire cabinet again tomorrow to discuss tightening measures to fight the current rise in coronavirus cases, his office announces.
— Raphael Ahren
Global virus death toll rises to 530,865
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 530,865 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.
At least 11,296,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,895,500 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.
The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,676 deaths from 2,839,917 cases. At least 894,325 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 64,265 deaths from 1,577,004 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,198 deaths from 284,900 cases, Italy with 34,854 deaths from 241,419 cases, and Mexico, now surpassing France, with 30,366 deaths from 252,165 cases.
The country with the highest death rate is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by United Kingdom with 65, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 54.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,553 cases (eight new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths (none new) and 78,516 recoveries.
Europe overall has 199,252 deaths from 2,721,295 cases, the United States and Canada 138,396 deaths from 2,945,234 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 126,648 deaths from 2,869,221 cases, Asia 37,862 deaths from 1,472,093 cases, Middle East 17,480 deaths from 813,851 cases, Africa 11,094 deaths from 464,804 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,972 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
— AFP
Report: Minister says restaurants to close, ‘harsh restrictions’ ahead
Prof. Eli Waxman, who is on the panel of experts advising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warns ministers about the rising virus numbers, the Ynet news site reports.
“If we don’t take dramatic steps, we’ll reach a [nationwide] lockdown in two weeks,” he is quoted as saying.
An unnamed minister tells the news site: “Obviously, restaurants will be closed. What Waxman presented was dramatic, we’re facing harsh restrictions.”
According to the report, Waxman was asked whether Israel should close beaches and parks. He responded: “Everywhere there are people gathering is a danger,” the report says.
Dozens dead, missing in Japan as heavy rain causes floods, mudslides
About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead — including 14 at a nursing home — after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, authorities say.
Rescuers are searching for 14 others still missing after floods hit the Kumamoto region on the southwestern island of Kyushu, destroying houses, sweeping away vehicles and causing bridges to collapse.
The regional government confirms 18 people have died, while another 16 are declared in a state of “cardio-respiratory arrest” — a term often used in Japan before a doctor officially certifies death.
Fourteen of those feared dead were at a nursing home inundated when local rivers broke their banks. Emergency services rescued 50 people from the facility.
— AFP
Trump says 99% of COVID-19 cases are ‘totally harmless’
US President Donald Trump, speaking at a July 4 event, claimed 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless,” in a statement not backed up by any data.
“Now we have tested almost 40m people. By so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless. Results that no other country can show because no other country has the testing that we have, not in terms of the numbers or in terms of quality,” said Trump.
He also claims the US, which has seen over 130,000 deaths from the virus, dealt well with the pandemic.
“We got hit by the virus that came from China,” Trump said. “Our strategy is moving along well. It goes out in one area, it rears back its ugly face in another area. But we’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned how to put out the flame.”
Iran reports new record one-day virus death toll of 163
Iranian health authorities announce 163 new deaths due to the COVID-19 disease, the country’s highest official one-day toll since the outbreak began in February.
The previous record of 162 deaths was announced on Monday in the Islamic Republic, which has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The new deaths bring the total toll in Iran to 11,571, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says on state television.
“In the past 24 hours, 2,560 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 240,438,” Lari adds.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in fatalities and new confirmed cases since Iran reported a near-two month low in daily recorded infections in early May.
The increase has prompted the government to make the wearing of masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.
— AFP
US daily virus cases fall under 50,000 for 1st time in 4 days
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th Independence Day weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging outbreak.
Johns Hopkins counts 45,300 new coronavirus infections in the US on Saturday after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure on Saturday does not necessarily mean the situation in the US is improving, as it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.
The United States has the most infections and virus-related deaths in the world, with 2.8 million cases and nearly 130,000 dead, according to the university. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is significantly higher, due to people who died before they were tested and missed mild cases.
To show just how steep the current infection curve is in the US, the country was reporting under 20,000 new infections a day as recently as June 15.
Despite warnings by health experts to limit gatherings, US President Donald Trump went ahead with a speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday and an evening of tribute and fireworks Saturday on the National Mall in Washington.
— AP
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child
The Iraqi military says that a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the US embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child.
Iraqi officials say the embassy’s recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday. A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the US embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases. The officials speak on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement says. A child suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.
Iraqi security forces say they also thwarted another attack in the Umm al-Azam area aiming to hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, a training base used by US-led coalition forces.
In March, two Americans and one British soldier were killed following a barrage of rockets on Camp Taji.
— AP
Health Ministry: 86 people with coronavirus in serious condition
The Health Ministry says the number of serious coronavirus cases has climbed to 86, with 29 of them on ventilators.
A month ago, the overall number of serious cases in the country stood at 29.
According to the ministry, there are 11,189 active cases, and 5 percent of the 16,342 tests conducted yesterday returned positive.
Seventy-eight people are in moderate condition, with the rest displaying mild or no symptoms.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 330.
Deputy health minister warns of ‘super-dramatic’ surge in virus cases
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch warns of a possible “super-dramatic” rise in COVID-19 cases if immediate restrictions are not introduced.
“We’re facing a long war of attrition,” he tells a Knesset panel dedicated to the pandemic response.
“We’ve doubled the number of ill in 10 days. There is a larger number of new serious cases. The infections are spreading all over the country… We must act to significantly limit mass social events.”
“If we don’t do this, the price we will pay in two weeks could be super-dramatic and I think this is the point that must be made clear. All the restrictions aim at avoiding a lockdown. I feel everyone’s pain, but if we don’t take these significant measures today, tomorrow we will pay a far steeper price in terms of health and the economy.”
comments