Report: Minister says restaurants to close, ‘harsh restrictions’ ahead

Prof. Eli Waxman, who is on the panel of experts advising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warns ministers about the rising virus numbers, the Ynet news site reports.

“If we don’t take dramatic steps, we’ll reach a [nationwide] lockdown in two weeks,” he is quoted as saying.

An unnamed minister tells the news site: “Obviously, restaurants will be closed. What Waxman presented was dramatic, we’re facing harsh restrictions.”

According to the report, Waxman was asked whether Israel should close beaches and parks. He responded: “Everywhere there are people gathering is a danger,” the report says.