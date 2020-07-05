The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Report: Minister says restaurants to close, ‘harsh restrictions’ ahead
Prof. Eli Waxman, who is on the panel of experts advising Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warns ministers about the rising virus numbers, the Ynet news site reports.
“If we don’t take dramatic steps, we’ll reach a [nationwide] lockdown in two weeks,” he is quoted as saying.
An unnamed minister tells the news site: “Obviously, restaurants will be closed. What Waxman presented was dramatic, we’re facing harsh restrictions.”
According to the report, Waxman was asked whether Israel should close beaches and parks. He responded: “Everywhere there are people gathering is a danger,” the report says.
Dozens dead, missing in Japan as heavy rain causes floods, mudslides
About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead — including 14 at a nursing home — after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, authorities say.
Rescuers are searching for 14 others still missing after floods hit the Kumamoto region on the southwestern island of Kyushu, destroying houses, sweeping away vehicles and causing bridges to collapse.
The regional government confirms 18 people have died, while another 16 are declared in a state of “cardio-respiratory arrest” — a term often used in Japan before a doctor officially certifies death.
Fourteen of those feared dead were at a nursing home inundated when local rivers broke their banks. Emergency services rescued 50 people from the facility.
— AFP
Trump says 99% of COVID-19 cases are ‘totally harmless’
US President Donald Trump, speaking at a July 4 event, claimed 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless,” in a statement not backed up by any data.
“Now we have tested almost 40m people. By so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless. Results that no other country can show because no other country has the testing that we have, not in terms of the numbers or in terms of quality,” said Trump.
He also claims the US, which has seen over 130,000 deaths from the virus, dealt well with the pandemic.
“We got hit by the virus that came from China,” Trump said. “Our strategy is moving along well. It goes out in one area, it rears back its ugly face in another area. But we’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned how to put out the flame.”
Iran reports new record one-day virus death toll of 163
Iranian health authorities announce 163 new deaths due to the COVID-19 disease, the country’s highest official one-day toll since the outbreak began in February.
The previous record of 162 deaths was announced on Monday in the Islamic Republic, which has been battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The new deaths bring the total toll in Iran to 11,571, health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says on state television.
“In the past 24 hours, 2,560 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 240,438,” Lari adds.
Official figures have shown a rising trajectory in fatalities and new confirmed cases since Iran reported a near-two month low in daily recorded infections in early May.
The increase has prompted the government to make the wearing of masks mandatory in enclosed public spaces in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.
— AFP
US daily virus cases fall under 50,000 for 1st time in 4 days
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th Independence Day weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging outbreak.
Johns Hopkins counts 45,300 new coronavirus infections in the US on Saturday after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure on Saturday does not necessarily mean the situation in the US is improving, as it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.
The United States has the most infections and virus-related deaths in the world, with 2.8 million cases and nearly 130,000 dead, according to the university. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is significantly higher, due to people who died before they were tested and missed mild cases.
To show just how steep the current infection curve is in the US, the country was reporting under 20,000 new infections a day as recently as June 15.
Despite warnings by health experts to limit gatherings, US President Donald Trump went ahead with a speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday and an evening of tribute and fireworks Saturday on the National Mall in Washington.
— AP
Rocket fired toward US Embassy in Iraq injures child
The Iraqi military says that a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the US embassy, struck a residential house and injured a child.
Iraqi officials say the embassy’s recently installed C-RAM air defense system may have attempted to intercept the rocket as the system was operational late Saturday. A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the US embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases. The officials speak on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The rocket was launched from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to a local TV channel late Saturday, the military statement says. A child suffered head injuries and the house was damaged.
Iraqi security forces say they also thwarted another attack in the Umm al-Azam area aiming to hit Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, a training base used by US-led coalition forces.
In March, two Americans and one British soldier were killed following a barrage of rockets on Camp Taji.
— AP
Health Ministry: 86 people with coronavirus in serious condition
The Health Ministry says the number of serious coronavirus cases has climbed to 86, with 29 of them on ventilators.
A month ago, the overall number of serious cases in the country stood at 29.
According to the ministry, there are 11,189 active cases, and 5 percent of the 16,342 tests conducted yesterday returned positive.
Seventy-eight people are in moderate condition, with the rest displaying mild or no symptoms.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 330.
Deputy health minister warns of ‘super-dramatic’ surge in virus cases
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch warns of a possible “super-dramatic” rise in COVID-19 cases if immediate restrictions are not introduced.
“We’re facing a long war of attrition,” he tells a Knesset panel dedicated to the pandemic response.
“We’ve doubled the number of ill in 10 days. There is a larger number of new serious cases. The infections are spreading all over the country… We must act to significantly limit mass social events.”
“If we don’t do this, the price we will pay in two weeks could be super-dramatic and I think this is the point that must be made clear. All the restrictions aim at avoiding a lockdown. I feel everyone’s pain, but if we don’t take these significant measures today, tomorrow we will pay a far steeper price in terms of health and the economy.”
