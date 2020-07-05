Trump says 99% of COVID-19 cases are ‘totally harmless’

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a July 4 event, claimed 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless,” in a statement not backed up by any data.

“Now we have tested almost 40m people. By so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless. Results that no other country can show because no other country has the testing that we have, not in terms of the numbers or in terms of quality,” said Trump.

He also claims the US, which has seen over 130,000 deaths from the virus, dealt well with the pandemic.

“We got hit by the virus that came from China,” Trump said. “Our strategy is moving along well. It goes out in one area, it rears back its ugly face in another area. But we’ve learned a lot. We’ve learned how to put out the flame.”