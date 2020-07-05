Health Ministry: 86 people with coronavirus in serious condition

The Health Ministry says the number of serious coronavirus cases has climbed to 86, with 29 of them on ventilators.

A month ago, the overall number of serious cases in the country stood at 29.

According to the ministry, there are 11,189 active cases, and 5 percent of the 16,342 tests conducted yesterday returned positive.

Seventy-eight people are in moderate condition, with the rest displaying mild or no symptoms.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 330.