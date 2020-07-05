The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Health Ministry: 86 people with coronavirus in serious condition
The Health Ministry says the number of serious coronavirus cases has climbed to 86, with 29 of them on ventilators.
A month ago, the overall number of serious cases in the country stood at 29.
According to the ministry, there are 11,189 active cases, and 5 percent of the 16,342 tests conducted yesterday returned positive.
Seventy-eight people are in moderate condition, with the rest displaying mild or no symptoms.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 330.
Deputy health minister warns of ‘super-dramatic’ surge in virus cases
Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch warns of a possible “super-dramatic” rise in COVID-19 cases if immediate restrictions are not introduced.
“We’re facing a long war of attrition,” he tells a Knesset panel dedicated to the pandemic response.
“We’ve doubled the number of ill in 10 days. There is a larger number of new serious cases. The infections are spreading all over the country… We must act to significantly limit mass social events.”
“If we don’t do this, the price we will pay in two weeks could be super-dramatic and I think this is the point that must be made clear. All the restrictions aim at avoiding a lockdown. I feel everyone’s pain, but if we don’t take these significant measures today, tomorrow we will pay a far steeper price in terms of health and the economy.”
