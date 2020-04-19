Self-employed cosmetic workers demonstrate in Tel Aviv

Self-employed cosmetic workers are protesting in Tel Aviv after they were not included in the businesses given permission by the government to reopen.

“We are asking for immediate compensation from the state. If compensation isn’t given we won’t be able to open in another month, people are collapsing,” Yair Kamir, head of the organization Israel Coiffure, tells the Ynet news site.

Demonstrations by self-employed workers are also being held in Haifa and the Upper Galilee, according to the news site.