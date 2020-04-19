Number of infections climbs further in northern Arab town under lockdown

Bnei Brak continues to have the highest infection rate among communities with over 5,000 people, with 1,181.27 per 100,000 residents of the ultra-Orthodox city.

Deir al-Asad, an Arab town in the north, now has a rate of 715.72 infections per 100,000 people, the second highest in the country.

The town of 12,435, which has been declared a “restricted area,” had the seventh highest rate yesterday.

There are now 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Deir al-Asad, an increase of 17 since the day before.

The other communities with the highest infection rates in the country are Kochav Yaakov, Kiryat Ye’arim, Elad, Kfar Chabad, Efrat, Mitzpe Ramon, Migdal Haemek and Modiin Illit.