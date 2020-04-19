The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Number of infections rises further in Arab town under lockdown
Bnei Brak continues to have the highest infection rate among communities with over 5,000 people, with 1,181.27 per 100,000 residents of the ultra-Orthodox city.
Deir al-Asad, an Arab town in the north, now has a rate of 715.72 infections per 100,000 people, the second highest in the country.
The town of 12,435, which has been declared a “restricted area,” had the seventh highest rate yesterday.
There are now 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Deir al-Asad, an increase of 17 since the day before.
The other communities with the highest infection rates in the country are Kochav Yaakov, Kiryat Ye’arim, Elad, Kfar Chabad, Efrat, Mitzpe Ramon, Migdal Haemek and Modiin Illit.
Number of virus cases rises to 13,362; death toll climbs to 171
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 13,362, an increase of 97 since last night and 158 over the past 24 hours.
The death toll from the virus in Israel is now 171.
The Health Ministry says 156 people are in serious condition, 109 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 140 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
So far, 3,564 have recovered from the virus.
IDF says it foiled drug smuggling attempt on Lebanon border
The Israeli military says it thwarted a drug smuggling attempt along the Lebanese border on Friday night.
Soldiers on patrol near the town of Ghajjar, which lies directly on the border between Israel and Lebanon, spotted suspects moving toward the frontier. When they reached the security fence, the troops found several bags containing drugs, the Israel Defense Forces says.
“The evidence was handed over to the Israel Police,” the military says.
— Judah Ari Gross
במהלך ליל שישי סיכלו לוחמי צה״ל ניסיון הברחת סמים בכפר עג׳ר שבצפון הארץ. במהלך סיור בשטח זיהו לוחמי צה״ל חשודים שהתקרבו לעבר הגבול, הלוחמים התקרבו לנקודה ומצאו תיקים שהכילו סמים. הממצאים הועברו למשטרת ישראל pic.twitter.com/CooNcpKqAC
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 19, 2020
96-year-old woman in Netanya dies from coronavirus
A 96-year-old woman dies from the cornavirus at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, raising the death toll to 167.
PM said to tell ministers that limiting protests would be seen as political
Likud ministers Gilad Erdan and Yuval Steinitz pushed for limiting the number of demonstrators who can take part in a protest, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told them his hands were tied on the matter, Channel 13 news reports.
“That makes sense but if I advance something like this they’ll says it’s political because the demonstrations are against me and therefore I’m prevented [from doing so],” Netanyahu is quoted saying.
So-called black flag protesters have been holding demonstrations over what they say is an erosion of Israel’s democracy under Netanyahu, including a rally last week in Habima Square in Tel Aviv in which organizers said some 2,000 people took part.
Japan passes 10,000 domestic coronavirus cases
TOKYO — Japan’s health ministry says that 568 new cases of the coronavirus were reported the day before, bringing the domestic total to 10,361. A combined total including 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year came to 11,073, with 174 deaths.
The number of cases is still relatively small compared to the US and Europe, but that’s only as many as Japan’s limited testing has detected and actual infections are believed to be far more widespread.
Japan has finally started setting up additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere, allowing primary care doctors to send suspected patients directly to testing stations rather than having them go through public health centers to screen eligibility, an earlier requirement that had prevented and delayed testing and treatment of many people.
Experts have noted that their strategy of going after clusters to trace infections is no longer effective to keep up with the surging cases and more tests are needed.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded a state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban areas, to all of Japan, in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus nationwide amid concerns that hospitals are already overburdened with influx of patients.
It took two months for the cases to reach 1,000 since the first case was detected in mid-January, but the spread of the infections has accelerated in recent weeks and the number doubled from around 5,000 in just 10 days.
— AP
Likud said to warn Blue and White against advancing bills that would block PM from forming government
Coalition talks between the Likud and Blue and White parties is set to resume this morning.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Likud has warned Blue and White it will immediately call off the talks if the latter advances legislation that would bar a Knesset member under indictment from forming a government, which would block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from doing so.
“This is a red line for us,” Likud sources are quoted as saying.
A Channel 12 news report last night said Blue and White chief Benny Gantz told associates that his party and Likud were on the “brink of a deal” to form a coalition, though past reports that the sides were close to an agreement have not come to fruition.
85-year-old woman dies from virus, raising death toll to 166
An 85-year-old woman dies from the coronavirus at Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Israel to 166.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, the woman was a resident of the Yokra assisted living facility in Yavne’el, making her the 18th person from there to die of the virus.
comments