Pence says 150,000 tests being conducted daily in US

US Vice President Mike Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests are now being conducted daily in the US but suggests that governors and not the federal government are to blame for numbers not being higher.

Pence tells NBC’s “Meet the Press” that, “if states around the country will activate all of the laboratories that are available in their states, we could more than double that overnight.”

He says the nation has “sufficient testing today” for states to begin reopening their economies as part of the initial phases of guidelines the White House released this week.

Governors from both parties have said that while they do have more labs that could increase testing in many areas, they often are unable to do so because of federal delays.

