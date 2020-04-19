The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard acknowledges encounter with US warships during drill
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledges it had a tense encounter with US warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but alleges without offering evidence that American forces sparked the incident.
The incident Wednesday saw the US Navy release video of small Iranian fast boats coming close to American warships as they operated in the northern Persian Gulf near Kuwait, with US Army Apache helicopters.
In the Guard’s telling, its forces were on a drill and faced “the unprofessional and provocative actions of the United States and their indifference to warnings.” It says the Americans later withdrew.
The Guard releases no video or evidence to support its allegation. It also accuses American forces of blocking Iranian warships on April 6 and April 7 as well.
— AP
Internal probe opened into police hurling of stun grenade that hurt 9-year-old girl
The Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department has opened an investigation into an incident last week in which a 9-year-old girl was injured by a smoke grenade thrown by officers during clashes in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighborhood, according to Hebrew media reports.
Cabinet expected to allow Health Ministry to receive donations of medicine, protective gear
The cabinet is expected to give approval today for donations of protective equipment, ventilators and medicine to the Health Ministry.
One of the donations reportedly includes 100,000 face masks and 1,000 protective suits from the China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park, according to Channel 12 news.
Another reported donation waiting approval is 2 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine from Teva Pharmaceuticals with an estimated worth of $300 million.
Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malaria drug that has been touted by US President Donald Trump, though some medical experts have questioned its efficacy in treating COVID-19.
Iranian FM Zarif to meet with Assad in Syria
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus tomorrow, Tehran says, in what would be their first official meeting in a year.
Zarif plans to travel to Damascus for a one-day visit to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and Syria’s “fight against terrorism,” the foreign ministry says in a statement today.
Zarif will also meet his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, it adds.
Iran, along with Russia, is one of the Damascus government’s main allies in the war that has ravaged Syria since 2011.
Zarif previously met Assad during a visit to Damascus in April last year.
The Syrian conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.
— AFP
Coalition talks between Likud, Blue and White said to resume
Coalition negotiations between the Likud and Blue and White parties have resumed, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Knesset gives OK for MKs with virus or in quarantine to take part in committee meetings remotely
The Knesset Arrangements Committee gives the green light for lawmakers who have the coronavirus or in self-quarantine to take part in committee meetings by videoconference.
“On the matter of voting from afar, we’ll need to amend additional ordinances or solve the issue with legislation,” says Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, who heads the committee.
Number of Jews worldwide nears global Jewish population in 1925
Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, which begins tomorrow evening, the Central Bureau of Statistics releases data on the number of Jews worldwide.
According to the CBS, there were 14.7 million Jews at the end of 2018, just short of the 14.8 million there were in 1925.
The 6.7 million Jews in Israel account for 45 percent of the world population.
The United States has the second largest Jewish population at 5.7 million, followed by France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Russia, Germany and Australia.
Italy to decide ‘in the coming days’ if restrictions to be loosened
ROME — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is promising a clear indication “in the coming days” of loosened restrictions in the so-called Phase II of the country’s response to the virus outbreak.
It is expected to allow more freedom of movement and an easing of the industrial shutdown.
Conte met with regional governors this weekend and tells the right-wing conservative daily il Giornale in an interview published today that “we are working on some proposals to loosen the measures in a way that we can ‘live with’ the virus in the coming months in conditions of maximum security.”
Italy’s lockdown runs through May 3. Regional governors in the hardest-hit north, which is also the nation’s economic engine, have been pushing to reopen more non-essential industry, which has been on shutdown since March 26.
Schools are expected to remain closed until September, while there is no indication yet of how Italy might be able to relaunch tourism, even domestically.
Conte says it is important to keep the curve of infection down and continue to ease pressure on hospitals and intensive care units.
Italy was the first Western country to be struck by the virus and has registered the most deaths in Europe, at 23,227.
— AP
Global coronavirus death toll passes 160,000
PARIS — More than 160,000 people have died from the new coronavirus around the world, almost two-thirds of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.
A total of 160,502 fatalities have been registered out of 2,331,318 cases. These include 101,398 deaths and 1,151,820 infections in Europe, the continent hardest hit by the virus.
The United States is the country with the most reported deaths at 39,090, followed by Italy with 23,227, Spain 20,453, France 19,323 and Britain 15,464.
— AFP
Spain records large drop in daily virus death toll
MADRID — Spain registers a sharp drop in the daily death toll from coronavirus, with the number falling to 410 from 565.
The total fatalities in Spain, the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy, have reached 20,453, the health ministry says today. Infections rise to 195,344, with 4,218 new cases in the past 24 hours.
— AFP
Health official says group sports unlikely to be allowed for another 6 months
The deputy director-general of the Health Ministry says he doesn’t believe group sports that involve physical contact will be permitted for at least another six months, making it unclear when professional sports leagues can resume play.
“I don’t think any significant change should be counted on,” Itamar Grotto tells the Knesset’s Special Committee on Dealing With the Coronavirus.
He also says that if there is no fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the next two weeks, individuals could be permitted to run or do other forms of exercise by themselves at a greater distance from their homes.
“Two weeks is the minimum,” he says.
This morning, the government extended the range Israelis can go on walks or runs to 500 meters from their homes, up from 100.
Germany holds virtual commemorations to mark liberation of concentration camps
BERLIN — Germany is holding virtual commemorations for the liberation of two Nazi concentration camps 75 years ago, as long-planned anniversary events have had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the outbreak occurred, dozens of survivors had planned to attend the ceremonies.
In a video message, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas recalls the over 20,000 people who died at Sachsenhausen concentration camp north of Berlin, noting that a minute’s silence for each of the victims would take two weeks.
Many of those killed at Sachsenhausen were Soviet soldiers. The camp was also used to intern Jews, political prisoners, gay people and Jehovah’s Witnesses from more than 40 countries.
The virtual ceremony also commemorates the liberation of nearby Ravensbrueck concentration camp.
Germany’s culture minister, Monika Gruetters, says the current closure of memorial sites due to the pandemic makes it particularly important to hold virtual ceremonies and recall the atrocities committed by the Nazis.
Numerous further ceremonies are being affected by the lockdowns imposed to curb the virus spreading, including the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 8.
— AP
71-year-old man in north dies of coronavirus
A 71-year-old man dies of coronavirus at Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias, raising the death toll in Israel from COVID-19 to 172.
Self-employed cosmetic workers demonstrate in Tel Aviv
Self-employed cosmetic workers are protesting in Tel Aviv after they were not included in the businesses given permission by the government to reopen.
“We are asking for immediate compensation from the state. If compensation isn’t given we won’t be able to open in another month, people are collapsing,” Yair Kamir, head of the organization Israel Coiffure, tells the Ynet news site.
Demonstrations by self-employed workers are also being held in Haifa and the Upper Galilee, according to the news site.
29-year-old with terminal disease dies of COVID-19, Israel’s youngest fatality
A 29-year-old woman suffering from a terminal malignant disease before being infected with the coronavirus died at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, making her the youngest person in Israel to die of complications from COVID-19.
Hamas official says Israel will bear responsibility for virus outbreak in Gaza
The Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group is warning Israel that more medical equipment for dealing with the coronavirus must be brought into the Palestinian enclave.
“Israel will be the one who bears responsibility for an outbreak of the virus in the Gaza Strip and therefore it must make it easier for shipments of aid to arrive and it is the one who needs to send these medical means,” Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy Hamas leader in Gaza, is quoted saying by the Ynet news site.
As of yesterday, there were 13 coronavirus cases in Gaza.
Magen David Adom official: COVID-19 death toll may be higher than official count
An official from the Magen David Adom emergency service says the number of fatalities in Israel from coronavirus may be higher than the official toll of 171.
Dr. Rafael Strugo, the deputy director-general of MDA’s medical division, acknowledges to the Ynet news site that people could have died from the virus at their homes or assisted living centers without being tested and were therefore not included in the official count.
“An elderly person dies at a geriatric center, the nursing staff led by a doctor there declares the death and fills out a death notice. No one checked if [the deceased] died as a result of the coronavirus or if the virus complicated his preexisting conditions,” Strugo says.
He adds: “Also, not everyone who dies at a hospital has a coronavirus test done. Even there we don’t always know if coronavirus led to a deterioration in his health.”
Health Ministry document said to define criteria for who gets ventilator in case of shortage
People with severe disabilities who are unable to care for themselves will be the last in line for ventilators if there is a shortage of the machines due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Channel 13 news reports.
Quoting a Health Ministry document, the network says those who were fully healthy before contracting COVID-19 will get first preference, while those with some medical issues who are considered to have a 80 percent chance of survival will also get preference.
As of this morning, there were 109 people in Israel on ventilators, according to Health Ministry data.
The Health Ministry said last month there were 2,864 spare ventilators in the country.
Official: All businesses can open after Independence Day if no new rise in infections
Shaul Meridor, head of the Finance Ministry’s budget department, says all businesses will be able to open after Independence Day if there is not a rise in COVID-19 cases before then.
Meridor tells Army Radio that businesses that open will be required to adhere to certain restrictions.
Independence Day this year is on April 29.
Meridor’s comments come as dozens of self-employed workers protest outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem over what they say is a lack of government assistance amid the closure of many businesses due to the coronavirus.
FM accuses Hezbollah of ‘provocative’ activity, says complaint to be filed at UN
Israel accuses the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and says it will complain to the UN Security Council.
In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accuses Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border Friday night.
He says Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats.
On Friday night, the Israeli military fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach. It said it later found damage to its security fence, just inside Israeli territory, in three locations.
Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Under a UN-brokered truce, Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.
There is no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed terror group. But in recent days, both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of violating Lebanese airspace.
Last week, Hezbollah said an Israeli drone destroyed one of its vehicles in neighboring Syria, and Lebanon has reported Israeli drones flying over the capital Beirut. Lebanese soldiers also faced off with Israeli troops along the frontier.
— Agencies
Number of infections rises further in Arab town under lockdown
Bnei Brak continues to have the highest infection rate among communities with over 5,000 people, with 1,181.27 per 100,000 residents of the ultra-Orthodox city.
Deir al-Asad, an Arab town in the north, now has a rate of 715.72 infections per 100,000 people, the second highest in the country.
The town of 12,435, which has been declared a “restricted area,” had the seventh highest rate yesterday.
There are now 89 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Deir al-Asad, an increase of 17 since the day before.
The other communities with the highest infection rates in the country are Kochav Yaakov, Kiryat Ye’arim, Elad, Kfar Chabad, Efrat, Mitzpe Ramon, Migdal Haemek and Modiin Illit.
Number of virus cases rises to 13,362; death toll climbs to 171
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 13,362, an increase of 97 since last night and 158 over the past 24 hours.
The death toll from the virus in Israel is now 171.
The Health Ministry says 156 people are in serious condition, 109 of whom are on ventilators.
Another 140 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
So far, 3,564 have recovered from the virus.
IDF says it foiled drug smuggling attempt on Lebanon border
The Israeli military says it thwarted a drug smuggling attempt along the Lebanese border on Friday night.
Soldiers on patrol near the town of Ghajjar, which lies directly on the border between Israel and Lebanon, spotted suspects moving toward the frontier. When they reached the security fence, the troops found several bags containing drugs, the Israel Defense Forces says.
“The evidence was handed over to the Israel Police,” the military says.
— Judah Ari Gross
במהלך ליל שישי סיכלו לוחמי צה״ל ניסיון הברחת סמים בכפר עג׳ר שבצפון הארץ. במהלך סיור בשטח זיהו לוחמי צה״ל חשודים שהתקרבו לעבר הגבול, הלוחמים התקרבו לנקודה ומצאו תיקים שהכילו סמים. הממצאים הועברו למשטרת ישראל pic.twitter.com/CooNcpKqAC
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 19, 2020
96-year-old woman in Netanya dies from coronavirus
A 96-year-old woman dies from the cornavirus at Laniado Hospital in Netanya, raising the death toll to 167.
PM said to tell ministers that limiting protests would be seen as political
Likud ministers Gilad Erdan and Yuval Steinitz pushed for limiting the number of demonstrators who can take part in a protest, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told them his hands were tied on the matter, Channel 13 news reports.
“That makes sense but if I advance something like this they’ll says it’s political because the demonstrations are against me and therefore I’m prevented [from doing so],” Netanyahu is quoted saying.
So-called black flag protesters have been holding demonstrations over what they say is an erosion of Israel’s democracy under Netanyahu, including a rally last week in Habima Square in Tel Aviv in which organizers said some 2,000 people took part.
Japan passes 10,000 domestic coronavirus cases
TOKYO — Japan’s health ministry says that 568 new cases of the coronavirus were reported the day before, bringing the domestic total to 10,361. A combined total including 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year came to 11,073, with 174 deaths.
The number of cases is still relatively small compared to the US and Europe, but that’s only as many as Japan’s limited testing has detected and actual infections are believed to be far more widespread.
Japan has finally started setting up additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere, allowing primary care doctors to send suspected patients directly to testing stations rather than having them go through public health centers to screen eligibility, an earlier requirement that had prevented and delayed testing and treatment of many people.
Experts have noted that their strategy of going after clusters to trace infections is no longer effective to keep up with the surging cases and more tests are needed.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday expanded a state of emergency, which was limited to Tokyo and six other urban areas, to all of Japan, in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus nationwide amid concerns that hospitals are already overburdened with influx of patients.
It took two months for the cases to reach 1,000 since the first case was detected in mid-January, but the spread of the infections has accelerated in recent weeks and the number doubled from around 5,000 in just 10 days.
— AP
Likud said to warn Blue and White against advancing bills that would block PM from forming government
Coalition talks between the Likud and Blue and White parties is set to resume this morning.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, Likud has warned Blue and White it will immediately call off the talks if the latter advances legislation that would bar a Knesset member under indictment from forming a government, which would block Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from doing so.
“This is a red line for us,” Likud sources are quoted as saying.
A Channel 12 news report last night said Blue and White chief Benny Gantz told associates that his party and Likud were on the “brink of a deal” to form a coalition, though past reports that the sides were close to an agreement have not come to fruition.
85-year-old woman dies from virus, raising death toll to 166
An 85-year-old woman dies from the coronavirus at Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Israel to 166.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, the woman was a resident of the Yokra assisted living facility in Yavne’el, making her the 18th person from there to die of the virus.
