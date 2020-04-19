Sobbing felafel store owner becomes face of pandemic’s economic toll

As Israeli business owners hit hard by the pandemic slowly reopen their shops, a sobbing felafel store owner tells Israeli television that he has been devastated financially from the crisis and can no longer feed his children.

“Look at my wallet, it’s empty,” Yuval Carmi of Ashdod tells Channel 13, pulling out his wallet. “I don’t have a shekel in my pocket.”

“I’m embarrassed, from my children, to tell them I have nothing I can buy for you. I have nothing to give them. I have nothing to give them to eat.”

“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do,” he says, crying and then apologizing for his tears.

Carmi says he is not looking for handouts, but merely wants to eke out an “honorable living.”

“I didn’t receive any money from the state. My whole life, I’ve paid national insurance, income tax. Everything, everything on time. I made an honorable living.”

Over one million Israelis have registered for unemployment since the outbreak.