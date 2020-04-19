Health official says group sports unlikely to be allowed for another 6 months

The deputy director-general of the Health Ministry says he doesn’t believe group sports that involve physical contact will be permitted for at least another six months, making it unclear when professional sports leagues can resume play.

“I don’t think any significant change should be counted on,” Itamar Grotto tells the Knesset’s Special Committee on Dealing With the Coronavirus.

He also says that if there is no fresh COVID-19 outbreak in the next two weeks, individuals could be permitted to run or do other forms of exercise by themselves at a greater distance from their homes.

“Two weeks is the minimum,” he says.

This morning, the government extended the range Israelis can go on walks or runs to 500 meters from their homes, up from 100.