29-year-old with terminal disease dies of COVID-19, Israel’s youngest fatality

The Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group is warning Israel that more medical equipment for dealing with the coronavirus must be brought into the Palestinian enclave.

“Israel will be the one who bears responsibility for an outbreak of the virus in the Gaza Strip and therefore it must make it easier for shipments of aid to arrive and it is the one who needs to send these medical means,” Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy Hamas leader in Gaza, is quoted saying by the Ynet news site.

As of yesterday, there were 13 coronavirus cases in Gaza.