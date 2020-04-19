The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
PM said to tell ministers that limiting protests would be seen as political
Likud ministers Gilad Erdan and Yuval Steinitz pushed for limiting the number of demonstrators who can take part in a protest, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told them his hands were tied on the matter, Channel 13 news reports.
“That makes sense but if I advance something like this they’ll says it’s political because the demonstrations are against me and therefore I’m prevented [from doing so],” Netanyahu is quoted saying.
So-called black flag protesters have been holding demonstrations over what they say is an erosion of Israel’s democracy under Netanyahu, including a rally last week in Habima Square in Tel Aviv in which organizers said some 2,000 people took part.
85-year-old woman dies from virus, raising death toll to 166
An 85-year-old woman dies from the coronavirus at Poriya Medical Center in Tiberias, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Israel to 166.
According to the Kan public broadcaster, the woman was a resident of the Yokra assisted living facility in Yavne’el, making her the 18th person from there to die of the virus.
comments