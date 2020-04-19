Health Ministry document said to define criteria for who gets ventilator in case of shortage

People with severe disabilities who are unable to care for themselves will be the last in line for ventilators if there is a shortage of the machines due to a surge in coronavirus cases, Channel 13 news reports.

Quoting a Health Ministry document, the network says those who were fully healthy before contracting COVID-19 will get first preference, while those with some medical issues who are considered to have a 80 percent chance of survival will also get preference.

As of this morning, there were 109 people in Israel on ventilators, according to Health Ministry data.

The Health Ministry said last month there were 2,864 spare ventilators in the country.