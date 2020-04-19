Official: All businesses can open after Independence Day if no new rise in infections

Shaul Meridor, head of the Finance Ministry’s budget department, says all businesses will be able to open after Independence Day if there is not a rise in COVID-19 cases before then.

Meridor tells Army Radio that businesses that open will be required to adhere to certain restrictions.

Independence Day this year is on April 29.

Meridor’s comments come as dozens of self-employed workers protest outside the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem over what they say is a lack of government assistance amid the closure of many businesses due to the coronavirus.