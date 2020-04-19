Iranian FM Zarif to meet with Assad in Syria

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus tomorrow, Tehran says, in what would be their first official meeting in a year.

Zarif plans to travel to Damascus for a one-day visit to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and Syria’s “fight against terrorism,” the foreign ministry says in a statement today.

Zarif will also meet his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem, it adds.

Iran, along with Russia, is one of the Damascus government’s main allies in the war that has ravaged Syria since 2011.

Zarif previously met Assad during a visit to Damascus in April last year.

The Syrian conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.

— AFP