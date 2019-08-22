Tibi rejects Odeh’s willingness to join next government

Joint (Arab) List MK Ahmad Tibi rejects party chief Ayman Odeh’s earlier remarks that he would be willing to sit in a government led by Blue and White chief Benny Gantz.

“I will not be a member of Gantz’s ‘government of generals,'” Tibi tells Channel 13 news.

The center-right Blue and White party is led by three ex-generals.

Tibi tells Channel 13 that media outlets exaggerated the nature of Odeh’s remarks.

“There’s a difference between the headlines and Odeh’s actual interview,” Tibi says. “On social media, he explained that he will only join the government after the occupation is over and a Palestinian state is established. It seems that the occupation won’t end after the elections, and therefore this is a utopian scenario, but it does express our desire to have more influence in the political system.”