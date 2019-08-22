Supreme Court debates disqualifying extremist party from elections
Justices must approve Knesset committee’s decision to allow Kahanist-inspired Otzma Yehudit to run in September polls

By TOI staff Today, 2:40 pm 0 Edit
Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir defends his party at a Central Elections Committee debate on August 14, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

