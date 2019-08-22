home page Live Now Supreme Court debates disqualifying extremist party from elections Justices must approve Knesset committee’s decision to allow Kahanist-inspired Otzma Yehudit to run in September polls By TOI staff Today, 2:40 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir defends his party at a Central Elections Committee debate on August 14, 2019. (Hadas Parush/Flash90) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold. read more: Israel & the Region Liveblog Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares comments
