The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Damascus to let civilians flee rebel-held Idlib
Damascus says it is opening a corridor for civilians to leave the rebel-held northwestern region of Idlib, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since late April.
The announcement came a day after government forces recaptured the strategic Idlib province town of Khan Sheikhun from jihadists and allied rebels.
Damascus has opened such corridors out of other rebel bastions in the past as a prelude to retaking them either by force or through negotiated surrenders.
The Idlib region, which sits on the Turkish border, is now the last major stronghold of opposition to the Russia-backed government of President Bashar Assad.
Since January, it has been ruled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, which is led by jihadists from Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
— AFP
Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on September 16
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his Russian and Iranian counterparts for a summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16, the presidential spokesman says.
Despite being on opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, Syria regime backers Iran and Russia have worked closely with rebel supporter Turkey to find a political solution.
“The president will host a three-way summit with the participation of Russia and Iran in Ankara,” spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said late last night.
The announcement of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Erdogan comes at a time when Syrian forces have made advances into the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in Syria’s northwest.
— AFP
Supreme Court debates disqualifying extremist party from elections
The Supreme Court is debating a petition to disqualify the extremist Otzma Yehidit party and its leaders from the September 17 elections.
The court must approve the Central Elections Committee’s decision to let the far-right party run in in next month’s election re-do. Last month lawmakers sought to have the Otzma Yehudit disqualified from the elections due to its anti-Arab racism.
The party’s Itamar Ben Gvir tells the court that “if Arab-Israeli lawmaker Hanin Zoabi is allowed to run for the Knesset, then there should be no problem with Baruch Marzel.”
“Nothing that he has said comes close to what she has done,” Ben Gvir told the court according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Ben Gvir also noted that Marzel has apologized for his remarks, but the justices reportedly told him that he has apologized many times in the past, but continues to share inflammatory content on social media.
The court is also mulling a petition by Otzma, which is seeking to ban the Joint (Arab) List from running in the elections.
The appeal accuses the Joint List of incitement to terrorism, supporting a terror group, and denying Israel’s existence as a Jewish state
