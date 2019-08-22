Thousands flee north Nigeria towns amid Boko Haram attacks

Local officials say that thousands are fleeing Gubio in northern Nigeria after Boko Haram extremists took over.

Gubio Local Council Chairman Zanna Modu says that soldiers repelled the extremists on August 11 in the town north of Maiduguri, but withdrew last week. He said extremists took over Wednesday, setting houses and public buildings on fire. No casualty toll was yet available.

Another local official Usman Zannah said Boko Haram also took over Magumeri which is also north of Maiduguri. Zannah said extremists are taking advantage of troop withdrawals from strategic locations.

Nigerian military authorities have not given comment on these latest attacks.

Boko Haram’s 10-year insurgency has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

— AP