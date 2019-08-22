The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Liberman reaches out to LGBT community after leaked video with extremist rabbi
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman reaches out to the LGBT community leaders after a video emerged of a 2013 meeting between him and fundamentalist Jerusalem rabbi Shmuel Auerbach drew widespread criticism.
During the meeting, Liberman was seen agreeing with Auerbach’s opposition to gay pride events in the nation’s capital, telling him that “there won’t be all these parades that they hold here or the gay festivals.”
Liberman, whose party campaigns on a secularist platform, was criticized for the remarks by lawmakers on both the right and left.
In a letter to the leaders of Israel’s LGBT community, Liberman says he and his party are guided by the principle of “live and let live and respect for all people.”
“We are also not against the orthodox or religious people,” he said. “To each his own. I’ve said before that I would oppose opening a supermarket in Bnei Brak on Shabbat, but I will work to ensure that they don’t close supermarkets on Shabbat in Tel Aviv or Ashdod.”
Syrian refugee convicted of Germany stabbing that sparked far-right protests
A court in the German city of Chemnitz convicts a Syrian asylum-seeker over a fatal stabbing last year that touched off far-right protests.
The state court in Dresden convicts Alaa S. of manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm in the killing last August of Daniel Hillig.
Judges sentence the 24-year-old defendant, whose last name wasn’t released in line with German privacy laws, to 9 years and 6 months in prison, slightly less than the 10-year-sentence prosecutors had demanded.
Defense lawyers had called for their client to be acquitted, citing lack of evidence.
An Iraqi suspect in the case is still being sought on an international arrest warrant.
Following the killing, thousands of neo-Nazis, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and others assembled in Chemnitz to protest against migration.
— AP
Israel accuses Iran-backed Islamic Jihad of uptick in Gaza violence
The Israel Defense Forces blames the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad for the recent increase in violence from the Gaza Strip and calls on Hamas, the de facto ruler of the enclave, to rein in the terror group.
“We do not plan to accept terror attacks and rocket fire against our citizens,” the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee writes on Twitter.
Adraee is referring to a number of rocket and mortar attacks directed against southern Israel and infiltration attempts along the border in recent days.
The Islamic Jihad is the second most powerful terror group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas. Israel has routinely accused the Iran-backed group of seeking to derail its unofficial ceasefire agreements with Hamas by carrying out attacks from Gaza.
“Hamas, as the ruler of the Strip, must enforce its authority over Islamic Jihad and prevent these terror attacks and plots,” Adraee says.
The spokesman says Islamic Jihad is responsible for any failure to implement the conditions of the ceasefire agreements and that it will “bear the consequences” for these activities.
— Judah Ari Gross
UK’s Johnson presses for fresh Brexit talks in Paris
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson exudes confidence as he presses French President Emmanuel Macron to accept his request to reopen Brexit negotiations, meeting in Paris on the second stop of his first European tour as UK leader.
After ticking off examples of close ties between the two countries, Johnson turned on a charm offensive, stresses that the UK wants a Brexit deal with EU. But even as he chummily calls the French leader by his first name, Johnson adds it was his duty to carry out the wishes of the British people, who by a narrow margin voted to leave the EU.
“As you yourself have just pointed out, Emmanuel, it is vital for trust in politics, that if you have a referendum, then you should act on the instructions of the voters. And that is why we must come out of the EU October 31, deal or no deal,” Johnson says . “Then of course we can take our relationship forward. I agree with you wholeheartedly Emmanuel that it is a quite extraordinary relationship.”
— AP
Thousands flee north Nigeria towns amid Boko Haram attacks
Local officials say that thousands are fleeing Gubio in northern Nigeria after Boko Haram extremists took over.
Gubio Local Council Chairman Zanna Modu says that soldiers repelled the extremists on August 11 in the town north of Maiduguri, but withdrew last week. He said extremists took over Wednesday, setting houses and public buildings on fire. No casualty toll was yet available.
Another local official Usman Zannah said Boko Haram also took over Magumeri which is also north of Maiduguri. Zannah said extremists are taking advantage of troop withdrawals from strategic locations.
Nigerian military authorities have not given comment on these latest attacks.
Boko Haram’s 10-year insurgency has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and created one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.
— AP
Brush fire near Ben Gurion airport snarls traffic, halts trains
A brush fire near Ben Gurion International Airport is causing traffic jams in the area and delaying the trains that serve it.
Shuttle buses have been ordered for passengers at the airport and the Modiin stations. Passengers in Jerusalem are being directed to alternative public transportation.
תיעוד מהשריפה סמוך לנתב"ג@hadasgrinberg (צילום: קבוצת מקור אמין) pic.twitter.com/cAwgezQGIK
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2019
Damascus to let civilians flee rebel-held Idlib
Damascus says it is opening a corridor for civilians to leave the rebel-held northwestern region of Idlib, where government bombardment has killed hundreds since late April.
The announcement came a day after government forces recaptured the strategic Idlib province town of Khan Sheikhun from jihadists and allied rebels.
Damascus has opened such corridors out of other rebel bastions in the past as a prelude to retaking them either by force or through negotiated surrenders.
The Idlib region, which sits on the Turkish border, is now the last major stronghold of opposition to the Russia-backed government of President Bashar Assad.
Since January, it has been ruled by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance, which is led by jihadists from Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
— AFP
Turkey to host Syria summit with Russia, Iran on September 16
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host his Russian and Iranian counterparts for a summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16, the presidential spokesman says.
Despite being on opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, Syria regime backers Iran and Russia have worked closely with rebel supporter Turkey to find a political solution.
“The president will host a three-way summit with the participation of Russia and Iran in Ankara,” spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said late last night.
The announcement of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Erdogan comes at a time when Syrian forces have made advances into the last rebel stronghold of Idlib in Syria’s northwest.
— AFP
Supreme Court debates disqualifying extremist party from elections
The Supreme Court is debating a petition to disqualify the extremist Otzma Yehidit party and its leaders from the September 17 elections.
The court must approve the Central Elections Committee’s decision to let the far-right party run in in next month’s election re-do. Last month lawmakers sought to have the Otzma Yehudit disqualified from the elections due to its anti-Arab racism.
The party’s Itamar Ben Gvir tells the court that “if Arab-Israeli lawmaker Hanin Zoabi is allowed to run for the Knesset, then there should be no problem with Baruch Marzel.”
“Nothing that he has said comes close to what she has done,” Ben Gvir told the court according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Ben Gvir also noted that Marzel has apologized for his remarks, but the justices reportedly told him that he has apologized many times in the past, but continues to share inflammatory content on social media.
The court is also mulling a petition by Otzma, which is seeking to ban the Joint (Arab) List from running in the elections.
The appeal accuses the Joint List of incitement to terrorism, supporting a terror group, and denying Israel’s existence as a Jewish state
