NGOs urge Macron to call out Egypt’s human rights record

Rights groups are urging French President Emmanuel Macron to denounce the “worsening human rights crisis” under Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the G7 Summit in France later this month.

Sisi is slated to attend the international meeting where Macron will host world leaders in the French city of Biarritz from August 24-26.

“Public space has been virtually closed down in Egypt in the midst of a worsening human rights crisis, with a severe rollback of the freedoms of expression, assembly, association and the press,” the group of 20 human rights organizations said in a statement.

The coalition lambasting Sisi’s record included international advocacy organizations, such as Human Rights Watch and Reporters without Borders, as well as Egyptian civil society groups.

Sisi rose to power after the military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. Under his government, authorities have cracked down hard on Islamists, secular and leftist activists as well as journalists and bloggers.

