Vance blames immigration, problems of ‘assimilation’ for violence in France

US Vice President JD Vance blames immigration for violence during protests in France, while sharing a video showing the city hall in Limoges on fire.

“Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn’t listen,” Vance writes on X, adding: “I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn.”