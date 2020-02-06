Palestinian shot dead in clashes with IDF in Jenin during home demolition

Israeli soldiers clashed with Palestinian snipers and rioters during the demolition of a terrorist’s home in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in the predawn hours of Thursday morning, amid escalating tension in the region, the Israel Defense Forces said.

At least one Palestinian man was killed in the overnight clashes in Jenin, according to Palestinian officials, who identified him as 19-year-old Yazan Abu Tabikh. It was not immediately clear if he was part of the sniper cell or if he had taken part in the rioting with troops.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops shot a Palestinian police officer, moderately injuring him during riots near the site of the demolition under what IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said were unclear circumstances.

Abu Tabikh was the second Palestinian killed by Israeli troops in the West Bank in the past two days, raising concerns in the military that the already precarious security situation in the area would escalate further toward greater violence.

In the predawn hours of Thursday morning, IDF soldiers — assisted by Border Police and the Shin Bet — entered Jenin in order to again raze the home of Ahmed Kunba who was charged with assisting in a terrorist shooting attack that killed Rabbi Raziel Shevach in 2018. The military first demolished the building in 2018, but it had since been rebuilt.

According to Zilberman, the military anticipated that troops may come under fire during the demolition from a Palestinian sniper cell that had been shooting at Israeli soldiers in Jenin recently. As a result, a team of Israeli snipers was brought along to the operation.

And indeed, shots were fired at Israeli troops during the razing, Zilberman said.

“Our snipers hit that cell,” he said.

During the demolition, which was completed successfully, rioting also broke out nearby. IDF troops responded with live fire and less-lethal riot dispersal weapons, the military said.

No Israeli soldiers were injured.

The spokesman said it was not immediately clear why the Palestinian police officer was shot, but that the military was investigating the incident.

The ever-tense Israeli-Palestinian Authority security cooperation has been especially strained following the release of US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which the PA roundly rejected as unfairly favoring Israel.

The clashes in Jenin also came a day after Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager as he was throwing a Molotov cocktail at them during a riot in the West Bank city of Hebron, further raising tensions in the region.

“We are dealing with a week that has been relatively violent,” Zilberman said, citing increased riots, resistance to arrests and general friction in the West Bank. In addition, at least 12 soldiers were injured in a car-ramming in Jerusalem in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Asked why the IDF decided to go ahead with a home demolition despite the fraught situation in the area, as it is the type of operation that could easily be postponed for more preferable timing, Zilberman rejected the criticism.

“You can say that about any operation,” he said.

Shevach, a father of six, was murdered by Ahmad Nassar Jarrar on January 9 in a drive-by shooting, as he traveled down the highway outside the Havat Gilad illegal outpost where he lived.

Kunba was charged with attempted murder in 2018 for his alleged role in the attack.

He was also accused of plotting and carrying out several other security offenses along with Jarrar. According to the charge sheet, among several attempted attacks against Israeli civilians or soldiers, the two opened fire on a bus, and unsuccessfully attempted to infiltrate the settlement of Dotan.

Jarrar escaped after the attack, but was killed in a shootout with IDF troops outside Jenin less than a month later.

Israel made frequent use of home demolitions until 2005, when the government decided to stop employing the measure. However, in 2014, it was brought back into use.

There is a dispute among security analysts and officials over the utility of home demolitions in combating terrorism, with some seeing it as an effective deterrent against terror attacks and others as an ineffective form of collective punishment.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.