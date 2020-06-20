12-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash in central Israel

A 12-year-old girl was killed Friday evening in a motorcycle crash in central Israel.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it received a report of a motorcycle that skidded off Route 471, next to Petah Tikva. The girl was found at the scene with no vital signs and pronounced dead by MDA paramedics.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old identified as the girl’s brother in Hebrew media reports, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to Sheba Medical Center for treatment.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A police statement quoted by Channel 12 news said the driver lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to flip over.

Earlier Friday, a 63-year-old man was killed in a car crash on Route 40 in the Negev desert. MDA said a 40-year-old moderately injured in the crash was hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

As of Wednesday, 124 Israelis have been killed so far in car crashes this year, according to the National Road Safety Authority. By the same date last year, 148 Israelis had died in traffic accidents.