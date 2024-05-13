4 troops hurt in Hezbollah missile attack; explosive drones strike north

Four soldiers were wounded in northern Israel by anti-tank guided missile fire from Lebanon on Monday, as the country marked Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, the military and medical officials said.

The Israel Defense Forces said two anti-tank missiles had been launched at an area near Kibbutz Yiftah, resulting in the injury of four soldiers.

Ziv Hospital in Safed said the troops were brought to the medical center, where one of them was listed in moderate condition. The other three were lightly wounded.

The Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility for the missile fire, saying it targeted a military position near Yiftah. Sirens had sounded in the community amid the attack.

Earlier Monday, two explosive-laden drones launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon struck an area near the northern community of Beit Hillel.

The IDF said the blasts sparked a fire that was extinguished a short while later.

הכטב"מים ליד בית הלל: הכלים התפוצצו סמוך לחיילים ובמקום פרצה שריפה. אין נפגעים. צה"ל מתחקר את האירוע@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/DKqlHejBC9 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 13, 2024

Hezbollah claimed to have directly hit a military position near Beit Hillel in the attack.

The IDF said it was investigating why no sirens had sounded in towns amid the incident.

Another explosive drone launched from Lebanon struck an area near Zar’it, the military said.

In both incidents, there were no injuries.

Several more alarms warning of incoming drones on Monday and late Sunday were later deemed false alarms, the IDF said.

Since October 8, Hezbollah-led forces have attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying it is doing so to support Gaza amid the war there.

So far, the skirmishes on the border have resulted in nine civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 14 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been several attacks from Syria, without any injuries.

Hezbollah has named 296 members who have been killed by Israel during the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 60 operatives from other terror groups, a Lebanese soldier, and at least 60 civilians, three of whom were journalists, have been killed.

Israel has threatened to go to war to force Hezbollah away from the border if it does not retreat and continues to threaten northern communities, where some 70,000 people have been evacuated to avoid the fighting.