Visa, Mastercard process first international card payments in Syria after more than a decade

DAMASCUS, Syria — Visa and Mastercard said they had carried out their first international card payments in Syria in more than a decade, days after Washington delisted the country as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Mastercard said in a statement that it and Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group “have processed Syria’s first international card payment in more than 15 years, marking an important milestone in the modernization of Syria’s payments ecosystem.”

Visa in a statement on Wednesday said it had “tested the first live international transaction in Syria,” also hailing “an important milestone in supporting the country’s financial services sector.”

It said the move came in cooperation with Lebanon’s Fransabank, which it called “the acquiring financial institution,” and with local electronic payments company Paymera.

Paymera said on Thursday that it had carried out the first electronic payment using Visa.

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Since the December 2024 ousting of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, several Western countries have lifted sanctions imposed on the country after its nearly 14-year civil war erupted in 2011.

On Monday, the United States removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, rescinding a decades-old designation that came with severe economic restrictions and marking another step in warming ties between the countries.

The Visa statement said the test was “the start of a historic step toward expanding digital payment capabilities in the market and providing international visitors with a familiar, secure, and convenient way to make payment.”

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Central bank governor Safwat Raslan late Wednesday posted a video on social media of himself with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who paid for coffee at a Damascus cafe by card.

#Syria’s first @Visa payment, conducted last night by President al-Sharaa in a #Damascus hotel alongside Central Bank Governor @SafwatRaslan. The #Trump admin’s removal of the SST was instrumental. Step by step… pic.twitter.com/ZxGPiJu8mS — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) August 27, 2026

The central bank chief described it as “the first payment made using a Visa card in the heart of Damascus” after Syria’s removal from the state sponsors of terrorism list.

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“It is a feeling which is hard to put into words,” he said, calling it “a new beginning in which we carry great hope, and responsibility too.”

“We will keep working ceaselessly to build a modern, trusted, open financial system that keeps up with Syrians’ aspirations and opens up new opportunities for them,” he added.

After the civil war erupted, sanctions cut Syria off from the international banking system, with a ban imposed on dealing with the country’s central bank, whose assets were frozen.

Damascus hopes this week’s delisting will help end Syria’s economic isolation and strengthen its integration into the global economic and financial system, as well as attract investment and support development as the country seeks to rebuild.